OHS Students help Boone County Landfill

Lansing Brothers Construction is scheduled to demolish the property at the southwest corner of West Main Street and North First Street on Monday if the weather permits. The property was a bar under several different owners throughout the years before being heavily damaged by the tornado in 2018, and further damage was suffered during the derecho in 2020. The city took ownership of the property in April 2021 through a court-ordered sale, a process often used by cities when a building has been abandoned for at least six months and is considered a public nuisance or safety hazard, with the intention of demolishing the existing structure.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO