Warrenton, VA

Lawyer’s office welcomes associate

Inside Nova
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWalker Jones, PC - with offices in Old Town Warrenton and Washington - announced Callie Kyhl has joined the firm as an associate. Kyhl’s concentration is personal injury and medical malpractice....

Government Technology

Colleges of Education Sound the Alarms On Teacher Shortage

(TNS) — As teacher dissatisfaction rates rise and concerns about teacher shortages intensify, colleges of education are sounding the alarm: Enrollment has been steadily declining for the past decade, and the pandemic has likely made things worse. The American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education released its second comprehensive...
EDUCATION
Fox News

US colleges reinstate mask requirements, but expert says 'the time for mask mandates is gone'

Several colleges and universities across the nation are reinstating mask mandates amid a "significant increase" in COVID-19 cases on campus, but one expert thinks the mandates are unnecessary. Georgetown University, Rice University, Columbia University, Johns Hopkins University and American University have all reinstated mask mandates across campus. An announcement to...
COLLEGES
Inside Nova

Arlington Sister City Assn. to provide update on its partnerships

The Arlington Sister City Association will present “Discover Our Sister Cities” on Thursday, may 5 at 6 p.m. at Central Library. “Citizen-diplomacy is more important now than ever,” the organization said, noting that the international Sister City movement was created in 1956 by President Eisenhower, who “envisioned a network that would be a champion for peach and prosperity by fostering bonds between people from different communities around the world.”
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Michelle Reid named Fairfax County schools superintendent

Virginia’s largest school system has picked its next superintendent. The Fairfax County School Board selected Michelle Reid during Thursday’s board meeting following a 9-3 vote. Reid will take over for Dr. Scott Brabrand, whose last day is June 30. Brabrand announced plans to step down last summer — he has been named the executive director of the Virginia Association of School Superintendents.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Google to invest $300 million in Virginia, joins education partnership

(The Center Square) – Google has pledged to invest about $300 million into Virginia and joined a computer science partnership with Virginia’s K-12 public school system, community colleges and higher education centers, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Google announced Tuesday. The governor’s office and Google estimate the $300 million...
VIRGINIA STATE
The DC Line

Housing advocates push for more vouchers, more accountability in upcoming budget

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s proposed budget, released on March 16, includes over $1 billion to build, maintain and match DC residents with affordable housing. With the budget now up for DC Council review and debate, housing advocates — led by the Fair Budget Coalition — are pushing for increased money for several programs while also seeking guarantees that large allocations will be spent responsibly. These demands fall into the broad categories of increased funding for vouchers and subsidies, homeless services, and public housing; and improved oversight over long-term investments.
WASHINGTON, DC
KEYC

State, federal lawmakers attend Highway 14 groundbreaking

A Glencoe man was arrested in connection to an overdose death last fall. The City of Mankato is lifting their mask mandate on public transportation due to the federal ruling. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Public School has finished a mural representing the community. Grain market prices at highest levels in years. Updated:...
MANKATO, MN
US News and World Report

3 Things to Know When Choosing Electives at a U.S. Graduate School

Most graduate programs at U.S. universities require students to take a certain set of classes. Apart from these courses, students are also typically allowed to select a few elective courses from any department that relates to their major or area of research. While some international students may be unaware of this option in U.S. graduate programs, selecting the right elective courses is important.
COLLEGES
CBS News

University to pay professor $400,000 after disciplining him for refusing to use correct pronouns when addressing transgender student

A Shawnee State University professor who was disciplined for using the wrong pronouns when addressing a transgender student is being awarded $400,000 after a lawsuit against the university. Nick Meriwether, a philosophy professor at the Ohio school, declined to use she/her pronouns to refer to a transgender woman, according to...
COLLEGES
Inside Nova

Social security office limits appointments

The Culpeper Social Security Office, located at 1014 S. Main St. will temporarily continue to maintain limited appointment only in-person services until mid-June 2022. The office building is undergoing renovations to improve customer experience, as well as creating safer and more secure spaces for customers and employees. Employees of the...
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Spanberger tours police department, hears struggles, successes

After introducing a bipartisan bill aiding local law enforcement earlier this year, U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger Thursday spent time meeting with Culpeper Town Police, listening to some of the challenges and triumphs officers face. “The department’s been very helpful in giving us a law enforcement perspective on some of the...
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Virginia's Youngkin signs 700 bills that cover health care, police and taxes

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed about 700 bills impacting the economy, health care policy, law enforcement policies, taxes and various other issues. Each bill had some level of bipartisan support, needing approval from the Republican-controlled House of Delegates and the Democratic-controlled Senate. The governor also...
VIRGINIA STATE

