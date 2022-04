No Luka Doncic, no problem. The Dallas Mavericks came back from a 10-point halftime deficit to take Game 2 against the Utah Jazz and even up the series at one. This was a massive win for the Mavs, who are simply just trying to stay afloat until their All-Star guard can return to the lineup from a calf strain. Jalen Brunson went off for a career-high 41 points while Dallas also shot the lights out from deep at home.

DALLAS, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO