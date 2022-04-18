ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

New York funds paratransit evaluation, as Buffalo activist continues push for 3-mile service range

By WBFO-FM 88.7
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStephanie Speaker has spent the past eight years campaigning for expansions to paratransit, the accessible bus system for people with disabilities. This year, the state has committed $750,000 to study the NFTA's paratransit system. The main focus of Speaker's advocacy has been the range that paratransit travels. Paratransit buses...

News 8 WROC

Push to expand digital gaming industry in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — There is now a push to expand the digital gaming industry in New York. From Wordle to Pac Man, digital games are are a source of entertainment for many people. The industry is so popular, New York State wants to attract more creators. “It used to be called video games, but […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams again Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French eatery Le Pavillon, Page Six has learned. Sources say Cuomo arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power PR veteran Ken Sunshine. Sunshine was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins from 1990 to 1993.
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Releases Footage Of Man Shot By Troopers In Buffalo

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has released videos of a man being shot by a New York State Police Trooper in downtown Buffalo. The incident took place on February 12, 2022, after the officers tried to stop the man who was allegedly driving erratically. In the video, Trooper Nigro can be seen trying to grab the driver through the driver's side window. He is verbally instructing the driver to get out of the vehicle, saying "get the f*%k out multiple times. The driver refuses and can be heard saying "go away" and "no." The man, 38-year-old James Huber of North East, Pennsylvania, has his left hand on the steering wheel and his right hand on the gear shift. The officer has his weapon pointed right at Huber's head, in very close proximity. Then Trooper Nigro shoots the man. It is not clear from the video if the man had any type of weapon or posed any threat, but he was still sitting in the car when he was shot. It sounds like the Trooper fired two gunshots into the vehicle. The car ended up crashing and landing with the passenger side down on the ground.
BUFFALO, NY
Hyde Park Herald

Activists renew push for homeless funding at Kenwood town hall

After a two-year lull, activists seeking city funds for the homeless launched a new campaign Wednesday night in their contest with Mayor Lori Lightfoot. A well-attended “town hall” meeting in Kenwood was the first of four designed to put heat on a few of the City Council’s most influential members — in this case, Alds. Sophia King (4th), Leslie Hairston (5th), Pat Dowell (3rd) and Gregory Mitchell (7th), all of whom either declined to attend or did not respond to the event invitation.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Disgraced ex-NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo slams Kathy Hochul for 'incompetence' and 'backdoor deals' after $850M Bills stadium uproar where her HUSBAND will directly benefit

Disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo penned an article Monday slamming current Gov. Kathy Hochul for her 'incompetence' and 'backdoor deals,' citing the recently announced $850 million Buffalo Bills' stadium deal that could directly benefit Hochul's husband's concession business. Cuomo, who resigned in August after a sexual harassment scandal,...
Daphne Jordan

