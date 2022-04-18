ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Dog of the Day: Diesel

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn energetic 2-year-old dog is looking...

Santa Barbara Edhat

Dogs of the Week: Nikki and Nelson

(Bonded Pair - must be adopted together) Nikki and Nelson are an adorable pair of sweet and affectionate Maltese mixes (best guess). Nikki is three years old and Nelson is one year old, and they weigh nine and ten pounds respectively. Both came into rescue in early December, and shortly thereafter Nikki gave birth to three beautiful puppies.
News Channel Nebraska

Oliver: The Pet of the Week

Oliver is a two-year-old Aussie-Doodle mix. This loving guy just wants to be loved and loves running around the yard. After burning off his energy, you can expect him to cozy up to you to relax. Oliver is very well trained and will listen to his owners in any environment.
Jennifer Bonn

A dog to the rescue

It has been proven that dogs are good for our physical and mental health, but I had no idea what a positive impact our puppy would have on our family. I remember when my friend Lynn, who is a dog trainer stopped me while I was running in the neighborhood to tell me she was going to rescue a dog. I asked her to tell me about it because our dog Lilly had died several months before and I missed having a dog. Before I knew it, my husband and I were walking a four-month-old border collie back to our house, and the rescue dog began to rescue us.
WFMY NEWS2

2 the Rescue: Meet Amora

Meet the cat with a whole lotta love, this is amora. She's 1 year old. Our friends at the SPCA of the triad say she takes a second to warm up to humans but is loving when she gets familiar with them. Amora loves to snuggle and would enjoy a...
Shreveport Magazine

Lovely dog, who was abandoned at animal shelter because he humped another male dog and the owners thought the pooch was gay, has been adopted by "a loving gay family"

The animal shelter said the dog was abandoned by his owners after they described him as being “gay”. His owners left the pooch at the rehoming shelter after he reportedly ‘humped’ another male dog. The dog is described as weighing around 50 pounds or 23 kg and likes being around people. The animal shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that the lovely dog had found new family to love him for who he is.
Rescue Flight Helps 21 Dogs — Including Puppies Saved from Slaughterhouse Truck — Find Love

Twenty-one rescue dogs are on their way to getting the happy homes they deserve after a traumatic start to life. According to a press release from Lady Freethinker, the animal rescue nonprofit helped coordinate a rescue flight with the World of Angels Foundation from China to Vancouver, Canada, for the 21 canines. Rescuers saved the dogs from dangerous situations across China, including the dog meat trade and puppy mills, reports Lady Freethinker.
Narcity

Hundreds Of Adorable Cats & Dogs Rescued From Afghanistan Are Up For Adoption In BC

Last month, hundreds of rescue animals arrived in Vancouver, B.C. from Afghanistan. Some of these adorable cats and dogs are still available for adoption and are looking for forever homes. The SPCA International said in a release that last August "when NATO forces withdrew from Afghanistan a passionate plea from...
South Philly Review

Pet of the Week: Are you able to adopt Kane?

Kane is an Alaskan Malamute/Husky mix. Typical of northern breeds, Kane is strong willed and stubborn. These dogs are very loving with their people. Kane is 6 years old and came to a shelter when his owner decided he did not want him any more. Kane is working very hard on crate training and house training and is learning very quickly. Northern breeds are very intelligent dogs and need to be given lots of exercise and mental stimulation.
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Rehome Rescue Cat

In a survey from the Humane Society of the United States, domestic violence victims reported that their abuser would often target pets in the household with their anger as well. Another study found that in about 88% of households that were under supervision for physical abuse against children, pets were being abused there as too.
People

Watch the Vets of Critter Fixers Save a Dog Mom and Her Puppies with an Emergency Procedure

The veterinarians of Critter Fixers: Country Vets are celebrating April 11th's National Pet Day by saving the lives of animals. As a treat for National Pet Day, PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the new episode of Critter Fixers: Country Vets airing Saturday on Nat Geo WILD. The show, now in its third season, follows veterinarians Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges as they care for various creatures at their Georgia veterinary practice.
CatTime

Kitten Season: What To Do If You Find Kittens

"Kitten season," as many people call it, lasts from about March to September in the United States, but that can vary depending on the region and climate. The post Kitten Season: What To Do If You Find Kittens appeared first on CatTime.
Boston 25 News WFXT

National Puppy Day: Canine Companion service dogs

DEDHAM, Mass. — Wednesday is National Puppy Day and Boston 25 had a special guest in our Dedham studio to mark the day. A local volunteer for Canine Companions joined meteorologist Jason Brewer. Canine Companions matches highly trained assistance dogs with people with disabilities, free of charge, and the partnership is life-enhancing.
DEDHAM, MA
94.5 KATS

On A Dog Day In Yakima, Chances Are Your Dog Is Dreaming

"'To sleep, perchance to dream"...that's Shakespeare. "Hey, dogs dream too"...that's Harvard University!. 'Do dogs dream and if they do, what do they dream about? Cats? Fire hydrants? Scooby snacks?. Harvard Medical School, says it’s likely our pooches dream about their everyday experiences, just like humans do. This means there’s a...
YAKIMA, WA
NBC Los Angeles

Puppies Have Their Day at Guide Dogs of America

National Puppy Day is probably the squiggliest, snuggliest, snout-kiss-iest occasion on the calendar, and it romps into our worlds on March 23, each and every year. It's furrily fitting that this sweet celebration arrives at the beginning of spring, when new starts and future hopes are on many minds. And...
WNDU

Pet Vet: Avoiding dog bites

(WNDU) - It’s National Dog Bite Prevention Week, and every year almost five million people are bitten by dogs and require millions of dollars of medical attention. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser has some tips on how to keep ourselves, and our children safe. If you want to...
