Combat Sports

Mickie James On Negative Reaction To Recent Photo She Took With A Fan

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a post on Instagram, Mickie James spoke out about the negative reaction to a photo she took with a fan at a GAW TV party. The two posed as if they were going to prom together. However, the photo drew criticism due to how uncomfortable James allegedly looks (she noted...

