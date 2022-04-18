Summer camps to focus on art, music and theater

Arts Alive will partner with West Point Public Schools to bring two children’s camps this summer that focus on the arts.

The Summer Arts Camp, sponsored by the Charles City-James City-New Kent-York County Farm Bureau, will be held the week of June 27-July 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Classes include visual arts, music and more. This camp is for children who have completed kindergarten to age 14. Cost is $75 for half day or $150 all day (4 classes). Registration will be open online May 1.

The Missoula Children’s Theater Camp will be held the week of Aug. 1-6. Campers will rehearse and attend workshops all week with professional actors from the Missoula Children’s Theater to present two performances of “Johnny Appleseed.” Performances will be held at the Robinson/Olsson Auditorium on Aug. 6 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. This camp is open to students who have completed kindergarten to age 15. The cost is $85 for the week with additional cost for performance tickets. Registration is currently open online until July 11.

Both camps will be held at the West Point Schools complex. For more information, complete class descriptions and to register, visit www.artsaliveinc.org/summer-camps . You may also call 804-843-3475 or email info@artsaliveinc.org with questions.