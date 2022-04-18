Adult man killed, three youths shot in Centennial Neighborhood

Portland Police respond to Easter night shooting; no suspect arrested in shooting

An Easter night shooting in Gresham's Centennial Neighborhood left one man dead and another three juvenile males suffering gunshot wounds.

At 8:43 p.m. Sunday, April 17, Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Southeast 162nd Avenue. All three surviving youth victims were transported to local hospitals. One has life-threatening injuries while the other two are expected to recover.

If anyone has information about the shooting contact Detective Michael Greenlee at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., 503-823-0871 or Detective Brad Clifton at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., 503-823-0696.

