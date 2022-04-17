ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors' Jordan Poole left off Most Improved Player of the Year finalist list

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Saturday, Jordan Poole continued his explosive campaign with a red-hot 30 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a Game 1 win over the Denver Nuggets to start the postseason.

Despite a fiery performance in his playoff debut highlighting his breakout year during the 2021-22 season, the third-year Warriors guard was left off the list of finalists for the league’s Most Improved Player of the Year award.

Instead of Poole, three All-Stars headlined the list of finalists for the MIP award, including Memphis guard Ja Morant, Cleveland guard Darius Garland and Spurs guard Dejounte Murray.

Via @NBA on Twitter:

In his third season since being drafted with the No. 28 overall pick in the NBA draft, Poole is averaging 18.5 points on 44.8% shooting from the field with 4.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 30 minutes per contest. The 22-year-old also led the NBA in free-throw shooting percentage with 92.5% from the line.

Last season Poole averaged 12 points on 43.2% shooting from the floor in 19.4 minutes per contest. During his sophomore season in the league, Poole spent time in the G League.

Following his MIP snub, Poole will have a new piece of motivation to fuel his performance in the playoffs.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

