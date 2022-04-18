NBA Twitter reacts to Jordan Poole's Most Improved Player of the Year finalist snub

The rise of Jordan Poole during his third season has played a vital role in pushing the Golden State Warriors to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

On Saturday, Poole put an exclamation point on his breakout campaign with a 30-point performance in his playoff debut to lead the Warriors to a game one win over the Nuggets, 123-107.

In his third season since being drafted with the No. 28 overall pick in the NBA draft, Poole jumped his average from 12 points in 19.4 minutes per game to 18.5 points in 30 minutes per contest. Poole exploded from a stint in the G League during his second season to a pillar of Golden State’s playoff rotation in 2022.

Along with the numbers, Poole’s impact has made him a clear candidate for the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year award. However, when the list of finalists for the award was announced on Sunday, the Warriors’ 22-year-old guard didn’t make the cut.

Instead of Poole, the three finalists were led by a group of All-Stars, including Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, Cavs guard Darius Garland and Spurs guard Dejounte Murray.

Following Poole’s snub from the MIP award, the NBA community on Twitter weighed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Sunday evening.

