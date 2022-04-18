ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Twitter reacts to Jordan Poole's Most Improved Player of the Year finalist snub

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJT5A_0fCW5Qa800

The rise of Jordan Poole during his third season has played a vital role in pushing the Golden State Warriors to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

On Saturday, Poole put an exclamation point on his breakout campaign with a 30-point performance in his playoff debut to lead the Warriors to a game one win over the Nuggets, 123-107.

In his third season since being drafted with the No. 28 overall pick in the NBA draft, Poole jumped his average from 12 points in 19.4 minutes per game to 18.5 points in 30 minutes per contest. Poole exploded from a stint in the G League during his second season to a pillar of Golden State’s playoff rotation in 2022.

Along with the numbers, Poole’s impact has made him a clear candidate for the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year award. However, when the list of finalists for the award was announced on Sunday, the Warriors’ 22-year-old guard didn’t make the cut.

Instead of Poole, the three finalists were led by a group of All-Stars, including Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, Cavs guard Darius Garland and Spurs guard Dejounte Murray.

Following Poole’s snub from the MIP award, the NBA community on Twitter weighed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Sunday evening.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan On Kobe Bryant After Playing Against Him For The Last Time: “Kobe Is The Star Of The Future… If He Maintains A Certain Mental Approach, He Can Become A Great Professional Basketball Player.”

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were incredibly similar players. Both Jordan and Kobe were athletic shooting guards who were also gifted scorers. The two legends didn't actually play in the league at the same time for too long. And their respective peaks came at very different points in their careers. But Jordan knew just how good Kobe could be, even when he was just 20 years old.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Darius Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Draft#The Golden State Warriors#Nuggets#The G League#Cavs Guard#Spurs#Mip#Warriors Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA refs called 20 fouls in in the first quarter of Grizzlies-Timberwolves and fans were not happy

Raise your hand if you tuned into these NBA playoffs hoping for an epic battle of the referees. No? Well, that’s the way it’s going in the Memphis-Minnesota series. To put it simply, the refs are stealing the show. The first quarter of Tuesday’s Game 2 took north of 40 minutes to complete thanks to the guys wearing stripes’ insistence on blowing their whistles. In totality, 20 fouls were called and a staggering 33 free throws were attempted through the first 12 minutes of play. Flargrants, technicals, charges, blocking fouls — you name it, it was called.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa’s Keegan Murray jumps into the top 5 of CBS Sports’ latest 2022 NBA mock draft

Iowa fans were holding out hope that sophomore standout Keegan Murray would elect to return to Iowa City. Instead, the 6-foot-8, 225 pound forward made the decision that was expected and announced his intentions to enter the 2022 NBA draft back on March 29. In the weeks since, it’s become more apparent that Murray has lottery pick money in his near future and that’s simply too good to pass up. A pair of recent draft projections from For The Win and USA TODAY Sports have Murray being selected No. 6 overall by the Sacramento Kings and the Portland Trailblazers, respectively. Murray landing as...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OKC Thunder quotes: Sam Presti expects to search for a new home arena for G League's Blue

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti announced during his exit interview on Monday that the G League affiliate Oklahoma City Blue will be in the search for a new home arena this offseason. The Blue spent the 2020-21 regular season playing their home games at Paycom Center, being the only G League team to share an arena with their NBA counterpart. Before that, the Blue played across the street at Cox Convention Center. The NBA and G League told the Thunder that they needed to find a new home arena for the Blue that is a separate gym and can draw in a crowd.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

98K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy