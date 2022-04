It's not often that people associate the word "hell" with a relaxing vacation, but visiting the hells of Beppu is more like taking a trip to ecological heaven than to hell — as long as you admire them from a safe distance, that is. The hells of Beppu are a set of seven geothermal springs (called onsen in Japanese) that are located in the small resort town of Beppu on Japan's Kyushu island. Beppu is known for its abundant hot springs and volcanic activity. While there are close to 3,000 onsen in Beppu, the seven hells are famous for their intensity and individual characteristics. Legend has it that they got their Japanese name, jigoku, which translates to "hell" in English, due to locals being afraid of how hot and powerful the bubbling gas and water was — and still is.

WORLD ・ 21 DAYS AGO