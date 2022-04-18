ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

AEW Dynamite Preview and Predictions for April 20, 2022

By Kelly Sullivan
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW Dynamite is back this Wednesday and will be broadcast live on TBS from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. AEW gave us a number of title matches last week, highlighted by “Hangman” Adam Page successfully defending the AEW World Title for the second time against Adam Cole. Thunder Rosa was...

dailyddt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

Becky Lynch: "That's why I don't appear on Raw anymore"

Becky Lynch has increasingly become one of the faces of WWE in recent years, especially since 2018 when she began her real climb to success by stopping looking at others and thinking only of herself. Since that time she has always done a great job in the ring and as a storyline narrator and actress, part of the professional wrestling that she loves more than anything else, even more than fighting in the ring, as she told TV Insider.
SYRACUSE, NY
stillrealtous.com

Big Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE Raw, Tag Team Breaks Up

They say that anything can happen when you watch Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw Sasha Banks and Naomi put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately for Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan they weren’t able to capture...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Triple H Reacts To NXT Stars Jumping Ship To AEW

Shortly before AEW Dynamite premiered back in 2019, NXT went live on USA Network and it wasn’t long before the Wednesday Night Wars kicked off. Things have certainly changed a lot over the last few years, and fans have seen a number of talents who were once at the forefront of NXT part ways with WWE and join AEW.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (4/18)

WWE RAW will take place in Buffalo NY tonight with two championship matches and more. Becky Lynch is rumored to return tonight. She has been off RAW since losing the Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania but she returned to working live events this past weekend. The following...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H On WWE NXT Superstars Going To AEW

WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque says he’s happy for the former WWE NXT Superstars who went to AEW, if they have great gigs in their post-WWE careers. Triple H spoke with Chris Vannini of The Atlantic during WrestleMania...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Veteran Wrestler Reportedly Done With WWE

A number of wrestlers have parted ways with WWE over the last few years, and now it seems that another name is gone. Fightful Select reports that Kushida is done with the company. It’s being reported that his deal expired, but it’s not clear if WWE offered him a new one. At least one person believed that it was a “budget cut release.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Riddle defeated Jimmy Uso

Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet (c) vs Jinder Mahal (with Shanky) The match begins with Jinder Mahal showing off all of his power, but Ricochet recovers and nearly wins, only Shanky pulls his maharaja out of the ring to save him. The champion, however, is not afraid, he throws himself out...
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Could See a Big AEW and ROH Crossover Event Happening One Day

Tony Khan is the owner of both AEW and ROH, and he says he could see a day when both rosters come together for a big event. Khan was the guest on Robbie Fox’s My Mom’s Basement podcast and when asked about the idea of seeing AEW stars CM Punk and Bryan Danielson face off in a ROH ring, he said that makes more sense in AEW but he could see a big crossover go down.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Page
Person
Bobby Fish
Person
Britt Baker
Person
Sammy Guevara
Person
Darby Allin
Person
Thunder Rosa
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Sky
wrestlinginc.com

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight: Top WWE Superstar Returning?, Two Title Matches, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY with more build for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash event. RAW will be headlined by two title matches. WWE United States Champion Finn Balor will defend against Theory, while Sasha Banks and Naomi will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley.
BUFFALO, NY
411mania.com

KUSHIDA Reportedly Returning to NJPW in June

– As previously reported, former WWE Cruiserweight champion KUSHIDA is out at WWE after his contract apparently expired. Dave Meltzer reported more details on KUSHIDA’s exit, including what’s next for him, today’s Wrestling Observer Radio. According to Meltzer, KUSHIDA’s exit was due to his three-year WWE contract...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

It’s Happening: Bret Hart Confirmed To Manage FTR

There is your dream team. There are certain wrestlers who seem like they would be perfect together and occasionally you get to see them working together. That can make for some outstanding moments if you can wait long enough to actually see them. There is a current pairing that fans have been clamoring for and now we will be getting to see it, albeit on a slightly smaller stage.
WEBSTER, MA
Wrestling World

Vince Russo opens up on Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes' return to WWE was one of the most surprising events of 2022. After a six-year absence, 'The American Nightmare' signed a multi-year deal with the Stamford federation and made his debut at WrestleMania 38. In the biggest event of the year, the former AEW star defeated Seth Rollins,...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew Dynamite#Combat#Tbs#Aew Women S Title#Tnt#Ring Of Honor
411mania.com

Cook’s ROH TV Review 4.15.22

Hey kids! This seems to be the last ROH television episode Sinclair will air on their networks. Don’t ask me why Tony Khan would let it be so, as I have no idea. It does seem like a fitting ending for me, as it’s the 100th episode of ROH TV I’ve reviewed. 100 is a nice number to end on, right?
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – April 18, 2022

WWE RAW Results – April 18, 2022. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package showing the words between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on last week’s show, to hype their WrestleMania Backlash match. We’re now live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who is replacing Corey Graves again this week as Graves is on his honeymoon with Carmella.
BUFFALO, NY
PWMania

Report: WWE Interested In Bringing FTR Back

WWE reportedly has interest in bringing back FTR, who are the current AAA World Tag Team Champions & ROH World Tag Team Champions. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will reportedly see their AEW contract expire this summer, but Fightful Select reports that AEW is able to retain the option year on their contract, which the company will likely do. It’s believed that news will be coming out soon on the option year being exercised or a contract extension.
WWE
FanSided

Bellator 278: Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche preview and prediction

Bellator 278 will see Juliana Velasquez and Liz Carmouche clash. Liz Carmouche came to Bellator to be a champion, and her good friend Ilima-Lei Macfarlane once stood in her way for that goal. MacFarlane was the champion in Bellator’s women’s flyweight division and while both women said they’d fight each other if they had to, that ended up not needing to happen. MacFarlane lost her title to Juliana Velasquez and now the path for Carmouche to finally become a world champion in MMA is once again open. Can it happen at Bellator 278? That’s what we’re here to talk about.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Reportedly Want Two Former Stars Back Following Their Success in AEW

FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood departed from WWE in 2020 citing frustrations with how the company was utilizing its tag team division. Since then they've found plenty of success in independent promotions and are currently on a white-hot run in AEW, winning both the ROH and AAA World Tag Team Championships while putting on outstanding matches with The Young Bucks, The Briscoe Brothers and CM Punk & Jon Moxley over the past few months. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE officials have taken notice.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Battle Of The Belts Ratings Report For 4/16

Saturday’s taped AEW Battle of The Belts II special drew 527,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 25.14% from the Battle of The Belts I special back on Saturday, January 8, which drew 704,000 viewers. Battle of The Belts II drew a 0.18 key demo...
WWE
411mania.com

Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 4.19.22

It’s Tuesday Night and that means we’re back for another episode of AEW Dark. I am actually super excited for this weeks show as it appears we’ve actually begun some level of consistency with this show. I don’t want to get too excited yet as next week we could easily be back to 17 matches all 5 minutes or less but this seems like a great way to do things. Last week I was a tad critical of the featured stars but with six matches that will happen, this week feels stacked especially for a fan like me. I am a huge fan of Swerve, Keith Lee, Toni Storm, Hobbs, Starks and others set for tonight’s show so it should be a good one. It’s worth noting that Danielle Kamela is featured on the graphics for tonight’s AEW Dark and is against Rache Chanel a relatively unknown competitor so she could be someone AEW plans to use more consistently going forward.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW: Tony Khan's Next Major Announcement Potentially Revealed

AEW president Tony Khan has another big announcement lined up for this week's AEW Dynamite, but it seems like people have figured it out this time around. It's not the announcement of a new signing, a streaming deal, an update on Ring of Honor's future or the purchase of another promotion, but instead, it's reportedly going to be the introduction of a major crossover event between AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The Super J-Cast speculated this week that the long-awaited event is scheduled for mid-June in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

247K+
Followers
461K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy