AEW Dynamite Preview and Predictions for April 20, 2022

It’s Tuesday Night and that means we’re back for another episode of AEW Dark. I am actually super excited for this weeks show as it appears we’ve actually begun some level of consistency with this show. I don’t want to get too excited yet as next week we could easily be back to 17 matches all 5 minutes or less but this seems like a great way to do things. Last week I was a tad critical of the featured stars but with six matches that will happen, this week feels stacked especially for a fan like me. I am a huge fan of Swerve, Keith Lee, Toni Storm, Hobbs, Starks and others set for tonight’s show so it should be a good one. It’s worth noting that Danielle Kamela is featured on the graphics for tonight’s AEW Dark and is against Rache Chanel a relatively unknown competitor so she could be someone AEW plans to use more consistently going forward.

