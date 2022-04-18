ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, MA

Dennis man arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and other charges after a standoff with police

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYARMOUTH – On Sunday at 11:30 PM, the Yarmouth Police Department received an emergency call reporting a disturbance...

The Daily Jeffersonian

Man faces felony drug possession charges after raid in Cambridge

A city resident is facing multiple felony drug charges after Cambridge police officers executed a search warrant at a Steubenville Avenue residence identified as being the home of his mother. Drew S. "Termite" Baldwin, 28, is facing single counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony, and possession cocaine, a second-degree felony, filed by investigators on March 17. ...
‘I Tried To Get It Stopped’: Man Says He Reported Pregnant Fiancée to Police After She Stole Guns and Fled. She’s Now Charged with Murdering Her Sister.

The fiancé of a woman charged with the murder of her sister claims he alerted authorities multiple times that his wife had fled with stolen guns. Tony Miranda told local television station WJXT in Jacksonville, Fla., that he contacted Florida and New Jersey authorities to report that his fiancée, Angielly Dominguez, took off after stealing his car and five guns. He now says that a life could have been saved if law enforcement had stopped Dominguez and arrested her for theft.
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
People

Conn. Man Allegedly Mutters 'I Know What You Did,' Fatally Shoots Sister's Fiancé in Bed

Authorities in Connecticut have charged a 24-year-old man with murdering his sister's fiancé — and his sister claims she doesn't know what prompted the violence. In addition to murder, Deondre Linder has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of risk of injury to a child, and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, according to online court records.
Concord News Journal

Black delivery driver with no criminal record claims he was unlawfully pulled over and had his hands in the air when the officer hit him with a stun gun for no apparent reason, cell phone video shows

28-year-old Black food delivery driver recently revealed a video of the incident when he was allegedly pulled over for no apparent reason by an officer who eventually hit the man with a stun gun even though the driver had his hands in the air at the time and didn’t pose a threat. According to multiple sources, the police officer is now under investigation after the video shows he didn’t completely follow the procedures.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Police: Three dead in shooting at Georgia gun range

Authorities say three people are dead after a robbery at a gun range in Georgia.The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening. When officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., they discovered the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting had been killed, along with his wife and grandson.Some 40 weapons and a video camera were taken. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also called in due to the amount of weapons taken. The shooting range is in rural Coweta County, about 50 miles (about 80 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.Police are looking for witnesses and have not announced any arrests. Read More Ukraine news live: 39 killed in Kramatorsk station attackWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explained
