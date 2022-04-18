Deputies find 60-year-old with drugs at Kansas home

NORWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies arrested three people Friday during a drug bust in Wright County. Kim Anthony, 58, and Brett Anthony, 41, are both behind bars. Investigators say both are a prior and persistent felony offenders. They are jailed for felony possession of a controlled substance, but the Wright County Sheriff’s Office says formal charges are pending. A third person was arrested, but not named in the investigation.

