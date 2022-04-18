ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Best rattan headboard

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
cnyhomepage.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Rattan headboards scream “island getaway.” These thin reeds of palm woven tightly together bring a little bit of a tropical feel into your home. Unlike wicker, which is simply the style of weaving that can be completed with wood, plastic or...

www.cnyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Place to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Want to dip a toe into the world of vintage shopping, but not quite ready to take a full dive? Turns out, there’s a big-name brand with a little-known vintage shop that boasts all the fun finds you’re on the hunt for. Urban Outfitters has been quietly adding vintage pieces to their home section, sprinkling in stylish pre-loved items like matching cup and saucer sets to whimsical candles with reusable holders. Act fast because many of these pieces are one of a kind and won’t be available for long! Also, keep in mind that there may be slight imperfections from prior use.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

7 Things That Make Your Kitchen Feel Smaller than It Really Is, According to Interior Designers

Kitchens never seem big enough, do they? (Even the giant ones somehow manage to fill up quickly.) While some of this is a result of natural limitations, there’s also a lot that you may be doing — whether it’s a bad optical illusion or a silly use of space — to make your kitchen feel smaller than it is. Luckily, a few design tricks and a bit of organizing can really transform your kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rattan#Design#Mattress#Antique#Bestreviews#Camelback
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BHG

Amazon Has So Many Outdoor Furniture Options for Under $250—Here Are Our 10 Favorite Picks

There's a lot to consider when shopping for outdoor furniture, including the climate you live in, the size of your space, your entertainment needs, and your personal decor style. But one surprising element that doesn't have to hinder your patio shopping experience is the price. Outdoor furniture and decor can cost thousands of dollars, but Amazon has so many affordable options to choose from—that's why we rounded up our 10 favorite picks under $250.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Amazon
thespruce.com

8 Curtain Tricks Only Interior Designers Know

Different Curtain Styles Create a Unique Mood in a Space. The curtains you choose will greatly inform the room that they go in, designer Lauren DeBello explains. "Do you want a luxurious, romantic feel? If so, curtains that puddle on the ground may be the right look for you," she comments. "If you want a cleaner look, choose curtains that graze the floor," DeBello advises. "Make sure to consider this when choosing the length of panels."
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before & After: A Hodgepodge Kitchen Becomes a Bright, Airy Minimalist Cook Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The 1980s were a pretty polarizing decade when it comes to home renovations — think glass block partitions, dated tiles, and drop ceilings that make spaces seem smaller and cramped. That’s exactly what Dan and Sarah Mirth, the husband-and-wife team behind Artifox, a design studio in St. Louis, Missouri, were dealing with when they bought their Victorian-era home. Their brick, former two-family house had been turned into a single residence with all the trappings of infamous ‘80s architecture listed above — not to mention a hodgepodge of other fixes and building choices made over a century. The roughest spot of all? Probably the kitchen, which didn’t jibe with their vision for an airy, clean and simple, all-white cook space that would be super-functional, too.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

The 6 Best Wipe-On Wood Finishes

The ease of application and breathtaking results make wipe-on wood finishes beloved by pro and beginner woodworkers alike. These are the wipe-on wood finishes I use and trust the most. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something...
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Where To Find Cheap Couches That Still Look Expensive

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Picking out furniture is exciting, but let’s be real, not everyone can afford an interior designer. If you’re like us and can’t outsource and then automatically sign off on any furniture purchases, you’re likely wondering where to find cheap couches. A piece of furniture as substantial as a comfortable couch will require more deliberation than smaller accent pieces in your home. It’s a big decision, and making it without seeing furniture in person...
RETAIL
Family Handyman

The Best Countertop Paint and Refinishing Kits

Update your kitchen or bathroom with one of these countertop paint or refinishing kits. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 sustainable furniture designs to make your home an eco-friendly one

2020 was a life-altering and drastic year, and 2022 is our chance to redeem all our careless mistakes of the past and to start living more consciously and sustainably. We cannot ignore the needs of our planet anymore, we need to take the environment into consideration, and what better way to start doing that than from our own homes? Sustainable furniture is taking the design industry by storm, they’re a step towards making our homes and our daily lives more eco-friendly and sustainable. They’re an attempt to cast aside toxic materials, and instead, add furniture designs to our home that won’t rot away on Earth for years once we’re done with them. We’ve curated a collection of furniture products created from cork, bamboo, rattan, and even mycelium! The options are endless, and the end result is the same – a greener, healthier, and happier Mother Earth!
INTERIOR DESIGN
KXAN

Best Harry Potter shower curtain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Shower curtains provide a dramatic backdrop for any bathroom’s design. As the largest piece of decor in the room, they draw your eye and set the tone for the day. If you want to create a magical space without much effort, a Harry Potter shower curtain can transport everyone in your home to an otherworldly location.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy