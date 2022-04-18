ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No More Heroes 3 coming soon to all major platforms

By Michael Sagoe
 1 day ago
Travis Touchdown’s final adventures will soon be available to gamers everywhere, as Grasshopper Manufacture and XSEED Games have recently announced that No More Heroes 3 will be launching on Playstation, Xbox, and PC in the third quarter of 2022. Previously, No More Heroes 3 was a Nintendo Switch exclusive, as the...

ComicBook

Controversial Xbox 360 Exclusive Free for Limited-Time

A controversial Xbox 360 game is free for a limited time for anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, no Xbox Live Gold required. During the Xbox 360, Xbox made and released some great games. In fact, the Xbox 360 era may be Xbox's best era to date, and this is represented by the fact that the Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console ever, and by a substantial margin. It's possible the Xbox Series X will usurp this title, but for now, it's too early to make any definitive claims one way or another. Not everything Xbox did during this era worked out though. For example, while during the Xbox 360 era it created the likes of Gears of War, it also released games like Too Human, a game with not only a middling reputation but a controversial one. As you could probably guess, this is the free game in question.
CNET

Real-Life 'Halo' Boots Put You in Master Chief's Shoes

Halo's Master Chief is famous for never taking off his helmet. But now you can at least get your hands on his boots, with new footwear inspired by the iconic Xbox games and upcoming Paramount Plus TV show. Wolverine, the venerable maker of tough footwear for hard work and hard...
SVG

John Wick's Creator Is Bringing This Sega Classic To Theaters

There are few video game genres more iconic than that of the sidescroller beat 'em up. Sega's "Streets of Rage," originally released in 1991 on the Sega Genesis, is the epitome of the genre. The game has been re-released on over ten different consoles, including the PlayStation 3, Nintendo 3DS, and even iOS and Android. Although it didn't reach the same popularity as Sega's flagship "Sonic the Hedgehog" franchise, retro gamers everywhere have fond memories of the original "Streets of Rage." Additionally, a new generation of gamers has become invested in the thirty-year-old series with the franchise's reboot in 2020, titled "Streets of Rage 4."
ClutchPoints

Chernobylite Release Date: When is Chernobylite coming out?

The Science Fiction Survival-Horror RPG Chernobylite will launch as a full title this week. It will also be making its way to consoles in September. Developers The Farm 51 released the game on Steam as an Early Access title in 2019. A full release came two years later on Steam, followed by a console release just a little bit after. But now, the game also have the next-gen treatment. Here is when the Chernobylite Release Date was for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and the Xbox Series X.
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Delays New Update

The new Marvel's Avengers update has been delayed. The upcoming update was announced alongside the news that Nick Fury would be joining Marvel's Avengers. The iconic eye-patched leader of the Avengers is making his debut in Crystal Dynamics' title, roughly two years after the release of the game. He will not be playable, but he will be a vital guide to new players. Crystal Dynamics hasn't added a new playable character since Spider-Man and even then, he was limited to PlayStation players. The last character to be integrated into Marvel's Avengers to the fullest extent was Black Panther in August 2021.
hypebeast.com

Sega's Super Game Project Is Working on 'Crazy Taxi' and 'Jet Set Radio' Reboots

According to reports, Sega is now working on Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio reboots. The remakes now expected to release within the next three years are part of Sega’s Super Game project announced back in 2021. Helmed by former Sony PlayStation executive, Shuji Utsumi, the Super Game project is an element of Sega’s ongoing recovery plan, after facing financial issues for the last few years. Utsumi has revealed that the project will feature AAA titles expanding into “cloud gaming and NFTs.” Sega is also working with Microsoft’s Azure Cloud division to develop large-scale “global games.”
ClutchPoints

League of Legends: 3 New Champions Revealed!

Lead Producer of Champions Ryan “Reav3” Mireles took to his regular Champion Roadmap posting to tease League of Legends players of what comes next. In the April 2022 Champion Roadmap and on a Reddit post, Reav3 went into some details of the incoming League champions. League’s New Champions...
Digital Trends

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is coming two months early

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 got a big bump to its release date today. In an announcement made via Nintendo of America’s official Twitter account, the company revealed that the latest entry in the Japanese role-playing game series is now hitting the Nintendo Switch on July 29. It was originally set to launch in September.
Benzinga

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Launches for Nintendo Switch on July 29

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005438/en/. Originally announced to launch in September of this year, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will now launch for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on July 29. The latest entry in the long-running role-playing series, which connects the futures of the two previous mainline Xenoblade Chronicles games, invites players to embark on an epic adventure with "life" as its central theme.
ComicBook

Dragon Quest Builders 2 Free-to-Play for Limited Time

This week, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be treated to a free trial for Dragon Quest Builders 2. The trial is set to begin on April 20th at 10 a.m. PT, and will last through April 26th at 11:59 p.m. PT. As with past Nintendo Switch trials, subscribers will have full access to the game, and will be able to transfer saved data to the full version if they decide to purchase it. The standard edition and the version with the game's Season Pass will both be available at a 40% discount on the eShop at the start of the trial, lasting through May 3rd at 11:59 p.m. PT.
NME

‘Shin Megami Tensei 5’ sells 1million copies worldwide

Nintendo Switch exclusive Shin Megami Tensei 5 has sold over 1million copies worldwide according to developer Atlus. The official Atlus West Twitter account shared the milestone earlier today (April 18) alongside some original art from the game’s character designer Masayuki Doi. Shin Megami Tensei 5 was released worldwide on...
ComicBook

Ubisoft Surprises Fans With New Free Game

Ubisoft has surprised fans with a new free game. Ubisoft is best known for Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six, and a few other games and series with mainstream appeal. Not everything it makes is for mainstream appeal though. In fact, some of its best games aren't made for mainstream audiences. This new free game isn't one of its best games, but it certainley checks the latter. Between now and April, everyone can redeem Anno 1800 for free, no strings attached.
NME

‘Sonic Origins’ retro game collection rated in Korea

A Korean ratings board appears to have given a rating to Sonic Origins, the classic collection of Sonic The Hedgehog games announced by Sega last year. As outlined on Korea’s Rating Agency Game Content Rating Committee (translated by Google Translate), Sonic Origins was rated on April 15 this year, with Sega Publishing Korea being the applicant.
The Independent

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 gets an early release date and it’s sooner than you think

Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the latest instalment in Monolith Soft’s role-playing game, is receiving a surprise change to its release date, and it’s much sooner than expected. It was originally announced during a Nintendo Direct event that the videogame would be released in September this year, but it will now be out two months ahead of schedule in July.A new trailer accompanied the announcement, with further gameplay details and new characters. In this latest entry in the long-running role-playing series, players embark on an epic adventure that tells a grand tale with “life” as its central theme while connecting the two...
ClutchPoints

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 released date announced

Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the third installment to Nintendo and Monolith Soft’s massive open-world RPG series, has recently revealed the release date for this upcoming title, and it will be arriving sooner than many have predicted. Previously, there have been rumors that the game would have been delayed until 2023, but surprisingly, the release date has actually been pushed forward and will be released during the summer. The announcement was made around 9 AM EST with a new video uploaded to the official Nintendo YouTube Channel, along with posts made over on the usual social media channels such as Twitter.
ScreenCrush

‘Streets of Rage’ Movie Coming, Based on Classic Game Series

After decades of stinking up theaters around the world, video game movies are suddenly a hot commodity again. Two of the top five movies of 2022 so far — Uncharted and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — are based on games, and studios are lining up so turn more proven gaming properties into films. The latest is Streets of Rage, the long-running side-scrolling beat-’em-up series that debuted in 1991 on the Sega Genesis.
