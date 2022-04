The Philadelphia 76ers hold a commanding 2-0 series lead in their first-round matchup with the Toronto Raptors. After winning the first two games by a combined 35 points, the two teams will head to Canada for Game’s 3 and 4. While the series has been off to an ideal start for the Sixers, it could be different across the border. In addition to not being able to play in front of their home fans, the Sixers will also be without Matisse Thybulle. Philly’s best perimeter defender is ineligible to play in Canada due to his incomplete vaccination status. Regardless, the team will look to build on their success in the first two games and take a commanding 3-0 lead in the opening round.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO