Wiz Khalifa, Logic and more coming to Walmart AMP

By Jacob Smith
 1 day ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Wiz Khalifa, Logic and other special guests will perform at the Walmart AMP this summer as part of the Cox Concert Series, the Rogers music venue announced Monday.

Those taking the stage on August 8 include 24kGoldn, DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro and Fedd the God. Showtime is at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $29.50 to $109.50 plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600, going online to amptickets.com , or visiting in-person at the Walton Arts Center or AMP box offices.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added to your order for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will only be delivered by mail. Neither add-on will give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

Tickets and vouchers for add-ons will be delivered within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected at checkout.

The Walmart AMP wishes to make aware to customers that the venue is now cashless. Only debit or credit cards or mobile payments will be accepted for in-venue purchases at concession and merchandise stands. A clear bag policy is in place for the venue and all ticketholders will enter through magnetometers.

For a complete list of Walmart AMP policies including prohibited items, visit www.amptickets.com .

