Ready Set School Opens Applications for Upcoming School Year

A wide variety of items will be available to bid on at the North Marion School District event.The North Marion All-Schools Auction Committee is seeking donations for an event that benefits every school on campus. The 15th Annual North Marion All Schools Auction will be held online from April 5 to 12. Donations are due April 1, and the link to get started on the bidding is coming soon. The committee will consider most donation ideas for the big auction, and a few possibilities include: • A grade-level-specific basket; • A classroom art project (whether ceramics, watercolor, oil, or mixed media); • A sports-specific basket (a creative creation by athletes, with help from the coach, and an air of competition among teams); • Reserved seating package at an event (such as a concert, play or May Day). This is the biggest fundraising event for the school district, with 100% of proceeds benefiting all students, schools and programs. The committee has raised more than $440,000 for programs and classrooms. Email questions to nmauction@gmail.com. For more information, visit the committee's Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/52yw6nmc.

MARION, OR ・ 27 DAYS AGO