Special Olympics students get first

(Iowa City, IA) — The name of Iowa Hawkeyes linebackers coach Seth Wallace has been added to a discrimination and harassment lawsuit filed by seven former players. Wallace joins head coach Kirk Ferentz, athletic director Gary Barta, and assistant coaches Brian Ferentz and Chris Doyle as named defendants. The former Hawkeyes football players are demanding 20-million dollars from the athletic department for allegedly creating a racially hostile environment. The players have also brought new accusations to the legal action, claiming a therapist shared confidential sessions with the head coach – and alleging Ferentz then confronted the player about his concerns with the program.
Comments / 0