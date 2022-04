Ryan Day enters his fourth year as Ohio State's head coach, and begins the 2022 season in unfamiliar territory. For the first time since the 2016 season, the Buckeyes will not begin the season as the reigning Big Ten champion. Even more importantly to Ohio State's legion of fans, the Buckeyes will be looking to redeem themselves by defeating their hated rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, after the latter won "THE GAME" for the first time since 2011.

OHIO STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO