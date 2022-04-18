‘Six Picks’ for School Vacation Week (April 18-22)

Get all the latest reports on the race from Hopkinton to Boston this Marathon Monday. How to keep track of your favorite runners during the 2022 Boston Marathon. The runner you plan to cheer for on Monday has put in the work; now it’s your turn to make sure you’re keeping up to date on their progress through the race. The Boston Athletic Association’s racing app lets you do just that with live tracking, which is also available on the BAA website. All you need is their bib number or name.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO