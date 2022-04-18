ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

‘Six Picks’ for School Vacation Week (April 18-22)

By Ken Abrams
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApril vacation week is upon us, and we’ve got some great ideas on how to get the kids off TikTok. Here are a few suggestions for outdoor fun and more for the week ahead. All Week: The Museum of Natural History at Roger Williams Park is always a great destination, but...

Related
Daily Voice

Man, Woman Are Brand-New Mass Lottery $1M Winners

Two Massachusetts residents have claimed $1 million lottery prizes. Jinhua Li, of the Norfolk County city of Quincy, claimed his prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery's “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game, MA Lottery reported on Thursday, March 10. His ticket was purchased at Kok Wa, which is located...
LOTTERY
WSOC Charlotte

Boston Marathon 2022 racers cross finish line

BOSTON — For the first time since 2019, the Boston Marathon is being run during its traditional Patriots Day, on the third Monday of April. Boston25News reported that about 30,000 athletes started the 26.2-mile race, starting in Hopkinton and hoping to cross the finish line on Boylston Street in Copley Square, in the heart of Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Live updates: The very latest on the 2022 Boston Marathon

Get all the latest reports on the race from Hopkinton to Boston this Marathon Monday. How to keep track of your favorite runners during the 2022 Boston Marathon. The runner you plan to cheer for on Monday has put in the work; now it’s your turn to make sure you’re keeping up to date on their progress through the race. The Boston Athletic Association’s racing app lets you do just that with live tracking, which is also available on the BAA website. All you need is their bib number or name.
BOSTON, MA
Eyewitness News

Runners prepare to take their marks for the 126th running of the Boston Marathon

BOSTON, MA (WFSB) – Monday will mark the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. Runners and fans alike called it an exciting day in Hopkinton, MA. Crowds were expected to start arriving later in the morning to get ready to cheer on the more than 30,000 runners who will make their way from Hopkinton to the finish line on Boylston Street in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Results of Marlborough Runners in 2022 Boston Marathon

MARLBOROUGH – Yesterday was the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. A dozen runners from Marlborough ran the 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton to Boston. Below are results from the Boston Athletic Association (BAA):. Men:. Austin Turner, 25 (2:35:51) Robbie Mccabe, 26 (3:01:29) Yerry Garita, 37 (3:30:09) Donald Bishop, 54...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

20 Amazing Photos From the 126th Boston Marathon

Tens of thousands of athletes are participating in the 126th running of the Boston Marathon, covering 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to Boston. The Boston Marathon returns to the traditional Patriots’ Day date on Monday, April 18 for the first time since 2019. This spring, the race is back to featuring a field of around 30,000 athletes, after a dip to about 20,000 in-person competitors in the fall.
BOSTON, MA
See the full list of Maine finishers in the 2022 Boston Marathon

Robert Gomez, 38, Biddeford, 2:34.01; Ryan Collins, 36, Portland, 2:34.58; Jacob Terry, 24, Scarborough, 2:35.15; Christopher Harmon, 34, Westbrook, 2:39.45; Robert Ashby, 53, Brunswick, 2:40.02; Thomas Harvey, 36, Westbrook, 2:41.21; Steven Fritzsche, 31, Kennebunk, 2:44.07; Mark Neavyn, 44, Falmouth, 2:45.20; James Withers, 26, Biddeford, 2:45.38; James Lepage, 30, Vinalhaven, 2:49.58; Sarah Mulcahy, 36, Fort Kent, 2:50.45; Jacob Brady, 26, Portland, 2:51.26; Amit Oza, 38 Cape Elizabeth, 2:51.51; Bryan Lamoreau, 34, South Portland, 2:54.42; Colton Ransom, 29, York, 2:57.40; Brent Doscher, 35, South Portland, 2:58.19; Ian Crouch, 38, Portland, 2:58.25; Craig Eaton, 32, Kennebunk, 2:58.26; Wes Danforth, 36, Winthrop, 2:58.38; Brett Almasi, 41, Dover-Foxcroft, 2:59.42.
MAINE STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Results of Natick Residents in the Boston Marathon

NATICK – The 126th Boston Marathon was yesterday, April 18. More than 3 dozen residents in Natick ran the historic course from Hopkinton to Boston. Dylan Jones, 25, had the fastest time for a natick resident at 2:36.45 hours. Men:. Timothy Barros, 46 (5:07:16) Matthew Culley, 35 (4:45:24) Michael...
NATICK, MA

