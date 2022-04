Wow, that backfired… According to The Guardian, a Kentucky man has been awarded $450,000 in a lawsuit against his former employer, after the company threw him a birthday party that he didn’t want. In August 2019, the medical laboratory Gravity Diagnostics ignored Kevin Berling’s request to not celebrate his birthday, due to his anxiety disorder. Berling’s lawyer, Tony Bucher, said his client told his company that he has anxiety and did not want to have a birthday party, however, they “forgot” […] The post A Kentucky Man Was Awarded $450,000 After Company Fired Him For Having A Panic Attack At Birthday Party He Didn’t Want first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO