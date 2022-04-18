ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers' McCormick bearing down at the plate in junior season

By Kyle Maher / Journal Inquirer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKiQL_0fCVyFGU00

Colby McCormick hit over .370 as the table-setter at the top of the Somers High baseball team’s lineup during his sophomore season in 2021. But he wasn’t satisfied. He knew he was capable of more.

So McCormick decided to retool his swing in the offseason. His high school teammate, Kaede Wood, introduced him to Danny Kennedy, an East Catholic alum and Team Connecticut Baseball hitting instructor, and the two got to work in the batting cage.

“Kaede really likes (Kennedy), so he took me to him,” McCormick said. “He pointed out that I was rolling my wrist a lot, which caused me to ground out. So I tried to stay back and keep my weight back and that helped. And he pointed out I had too big of a load, so I worked on cutting my load to a minimal and keeping my hands back, because I was always early.”

McCormick’s swing changes have paid off, as the junior center fielder is hitting over .380 through five games for the unbeaten Spartans.

“He's loves the sport, so he works hard at it and always wants to get better,” Somers coach Jim Coleman said. “He definitely puts the time and effort in. Every year, I think he's progressed. He's going to drive the ball, run hard, and he's a very good leader.”

McCormick was introduced to baseball at an early age in the backyard of his family’s home, where he and his older sister, Taylor, would play daily wiffle ball games with their cousins Aidan and Jonathan Nolan, who lived next door.

McCormick began playing at the AAU level when he was nine and continued to compete on the circuit until he was 14. He then joined the Somers/Ellington American Legion program.

“AAU is a different ballgame,” McCormick said. “The pitching, you see a significant increase in how good they are and how hard they throw.”

McCormick was eager to compete for a spot on the Somers High varsity team as a freshman but never got the opportunity, as the season was canceled before it began due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He earned the starting job in center field as a sophomore and thrived as the team’s leadoff hitter, batting .375 with seven RBIs and 28 runs scored to lead the Spartans to a 14-8 record and a spot in the Class S state tournament.

The 14th-seeded Spartans hammered No. 19 East Hampton 11-4 in the first round before falling to third-seeded Coginchaug 6-0 the next day.

McCormick is hitting .388 with three RBIs this season for the Spartans, who have jumped out to a 5-0 record overall and a 4-0 mark in NCCC p lay. They sit in fourth in the CIAC Class S playoff rankings.

He went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs in the Spartans’ 7-6 victory over conference rival Ellington Thursday.

“Colby is a spark plug,” Coleman said. “He leads us off and tracks everything in center field. When he gets on base, he makes things happen, whether it's being aggressive and taking the extra base, stealing a base, driving the ball hard. Having him to set the table for us every inning is huge. He's strong and he's so fast. He knows the game well, and his confidence is way up.”

McCormick is not yet sure what the future holds for him after high school. He is weighing whether to join the military or find a college where he could play baseball and prepare for a career in the armed forces.

In November, he took a tour of Norwich University, a military academy in Northfield, Vermont, and met with baseball coach Frank Pecora, who asked him to stay in touch so the staff could track his progress over the next two seasons.

“I'm stuck in the middle right now,” McCormick said. “If I went to Norwich, I could join the ROTC program, which would allow me to join the military after college. So that’s a good option for me. My main focus is the military, but I love baseball, I love the game, so if I get the opportunity to go in the military and play baseball in college, that would be awesome.”

The Gardner News

Perfect storm: Narragansett's Ramos, Richards commit to play football for UNE Nor'easters

BALDWINVILLE — For the last year, the plans Narragansett Regional seniors Zak Ramos and Tyler Richards envisioned for their respective futures looked strikingly different. For Ramos, a Gardner resident and school-choice student-athlete, playing college football was always a goal. For Richards, a Templeton resident, entering the workforce after graduation...
GARDNER, MA
