The USFL is finally here. On Saturday night, the league will officially kick off its 2022 season with a showdown between the Birmingham Stallions and New Jersey Generals. Birmingham will be coached by Skip Holtz, who previously had stints with UConn, East Carolina, South Florida and Louisiana Tech. New Jersey, meanwhile, will be led by former San Antonio Commanders head coach Mike Riley.

BIRMINGHAM, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO