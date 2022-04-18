ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spieth wins The Heritage at Hilton Head/Slippery Rock GC's McClellan at PGA Pros event

By Bob Cupp
 1 day ago

Jordan Spieth won the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage tournament in Hilton Head Sunday in an extra-hole playoff over Patrick Cantlay. Both players ended the tournament...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth claims 2022 RBC Heritage via playoff with Patrick Cantlay for first win as a father

Even the best putters go through stretches where the hole looks small. Jordan Spieth admitted to feeling that way on Saturday. But winners know how to win, and on Sunday along the marshy shore of Calibogue Sound Spieth proved that he still knows how to find a way to close and collect the trophy, Tartan jacket and the seven-figure check that came with it (and pushed his career earnings over $50 million).
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth classily keeps promise to sign autographs for fans after winning RBC Heritage playoff

Jordan Spieth's latest win was a thrilling one, a playoff win over Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head. That win also showed how classy the star golfer is, thanks to two videos captured by the PGA Tour: After Spieth finished his round, he went out to fans waiting for his autograph and told them he had to wait to see if he'd be involved in a playoff, so he promised he'd come back, even if he won or not.
GOLF
Golf.com

'Holy smokes!' Jordan Spieth misses 18-inch putt on final hole at RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth took full advantage of Moving Day at the RBC Heritage — until he got to the final hole. Standing on the 18th green, he was four under for the round, and his nine-under total put him just two shots behind the leaders. Better yet, Spieth had a birdie putt from just under 12 feet at the par-4 finisher to cut the lead to one heading into the final round.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rickie Fowler enters US Open Monday qualifier following RBC Heritage missed cut

Rickie Fowler has entered a Monday qualifier for the US Open to be held at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club & Wedgewood Golf and Country Club in Ohio. Fowler also entered a Monday qualifier to get into the 2021 US Open as well, but he missed out on the event at Torrey Pines for the first time since 2010.
GOLF
Reuters

Spieth in shock after missing another tiny putt

April 16 (Reuters) - Two weeks after missing a two-foot putt by being overly casual, Jordan Spieth had an even more astonishing faux pas from a shorter distance at RBC Heritage tournament in South Carolina on Saturday. Spieth this time missed from a distance officially measured at only 18 inches,...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth's Win On Sunday

After a rough showing at the Masters, Jordan Spieth bounced back in dramatic fashion Sunday by winning the RBC Heritage. The 28-year-old shot 13-under but it still took a playoff with Patrick Cantlay and a long missed put for Spieth to take it home. The golf world reacted to the...
GOLF
Golf.com

WATCH: Jordan Spieth thrills young fans moments after RBC Heritage win

Jordan Spieth is one of the most popular players on the PGA Tour, and after his final round at the RBC Heritage, he had a hoard of young fans waiting for the chance to snag some facetime with him. However, sitting in the clubhouse with a 13-under total, Spieth had...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Return of the Spieth

Long before the term vibe became standard in the lexicon of multiple generations, South Carolina's low country essentially owned the rights to its essence. Imagine being the tournament that follows the first major of the year, and that major just happens to be the Masters. The week actually opens on Masters Sunday, when the band formerly known as Hootie and the Blowfish hosts the Monday After The Masters pro-am event in Myrtle Beach. On its heels comes the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, a bit farther south in the Palmetto state. Both events have a calm to their demeanor, and they allow golf fans and competitors to segue from the intensity of a Grand Slam event to a sequence of tour events. In their honor, we should call this week's installment Tour Strolldown. Let's take a stroll and recap the week's professional golf.
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Jordan Spieth Drives Titleist to Victory at the 2022 RBC Heritage

On Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links, Jordan Spieth produced a 5-under par 66 and then beat Patrick Cantlay on the first playoff hole to claim victory at the RBC Heritage. Spieth's final day at the iconic Pete Dye design included two eagles and three birdies against just two bogeys en route to a four-day total of 13-under par.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Jordan Spieth Missed A 1-Foot Putt Today

During Saturday's third round of the RBC Heritage at Harbor Town Golf Links, Jordan Spieth showed just how frustrating the game of golf can truly be. On the 18th hole, the American golfer lined up for a one-foot, tap-in putt for par. But in a cruel turn of events,...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Golf sanity warning: Do not watch Jordan Spieth miss this one-foot putt

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Why are you reading this? Was the headline not a sufficient deterrent?. Suit yourself. Jordan Spieth had a birdie putt on the 18th hole on Saturday after a very solid round at Harbour Town Golf Links, and if he made it he'd move to 10 under and just a shot off Harold Varner III's lead in the RBC Heritage. He missed that birdie putt, but it's what happened next that will shake you to your core if you think the pros can't be as bad or careless as we hacks. Watch, I guess:
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Golf Channel

Watch: Jordan Spieth makes two eagles in first five holes Sunday at RBC

Jordan Spieth's third round at the RBC Heritage included a tough finish, but he made up for it, and then some, in the first five holes of Sunday's final round. After a par at the first, Spieth holed out for eagle from a greenside bunker at the par-5 second to reach 10 under par.
GOLF

