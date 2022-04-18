ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Ways Practicing Self-Love Will Make You a Better Leader

By Gurpreet Kaur
 1 day ago

Self-love, to me, is the fuel that drives your business. It allows you to grow alongside your business — as you grow in your personal journey, your professional one grows, too. Accepting myself for who I am and where I am on the entrepreneurship journey made all the difference in my business.

Having the courage to take risks and make bold decisions is a valuable asset for any entrepreneur, and self-love has allowed me to do just that — to tame my inner critic so that I can move past the fear, paralysis and procrastination, and take those risks. Are you ready to do the same?

Let's take a look at some of the reasons to cultivate self-love for the success of your business, and how to go about doing it.

1. Self-love, inspiration and innovation go hand-in-hand

Inspiration is one of the most critical ingredients for innovation. And innovation is key to a successful business; you have to be able to think outside the box. This means that you need to be open to new ideas and willing to take risks. You can create, produce and innovate with ease when you are free of worry, anxiety and fear. Self-love is a major source of inspiration and innovation, because you are more likely to be open to change and willing to experiment. This allows you to stay ahead of the competition and create a successful business.

2. Self-love makes you resilient

The business world is full of challenges and setbacks. But if you want to be successful, you have to be able to pick yourself up after a fall and keep going. This is where self-love comes in to help you fight your inner critic and fight imposter syndrome. When you love yourself, you are more likely to have the strength and fortitude to keep going even when things get tough.

3. Self-love helps you with decision-making

When you love yourself, you are more likely to make decisions that are in your best interest. This means that you are less likely to make decisions based on fear or insecurity.

This was huge for me.

When I made peace with my shortcomings, I freed myself from that anxiety and fear of making mistakes. Instead, I started to trust my gut and make choices that reflected my values and beliefs, because I know exactly who I am and what I stand for. When you invest in self-love, you make decisions based on intuition, rather than fear.

4. Self-love makes you a more motivated, better leader

To be successful as a business leader, you must first believe in yourself and your ability to achieve your goals. Self-love is the foundation upon which this belief is built. When you love yourself, you are more likely to take the necessary steps to make your business a success. You'll also be more likely to stick with your decisions and see them through even when things get tough.

This ties directly to being a better leader. Good leaders are those who love and respect themselves first and foremost. They do not put themselves above others, but they do have a strong sense of self-worth. This allows them to be confident in their abilities and to be able to take risks without being afraid of failure.

5. Self-love creates a healthy company culture

As the head of your business, you have to set an example for others. When you lead with self-love, you have more empathy for not just yourself, but others, too.

Modeling this behavior shows others that it is possible to love and respect yourself while also working hard and being successful. This can inspire others to treat themselves with more kindness, empathy and respect, which can lead to positive changes in their lives and that, in return, will help them perform better at work.

6. Self-love boosts confidence

Confidence is an essential quality for any entrepreneur because it allows you to take risks and make bold moves. When you are confident in your abilities, you are more likely to seize opportunities as they come your way. This can make all the difference in the success of your business. Self-love is the foundation of confidence because it allows you to see yourself as worthy and capable.

Bottom line: Self-love is essential for the success of your business because it allows you to be confident and set an example for others. When you lead with self-love, you are modeling healthy behavior for those around you and inspiring them to do the same. This can lead to positive changes in your life and business.

So, if you want your business to be successful, make sure to nurture yourself first. It is the key to unlocking your full potential as a business owner. After practicing and implementing self-love with myself and teaching my clients to do the same, I've witness a tenfold return on investment. If you choose to do the same, I bet you will not be disappointed.

But how do you love yourself?

This is a question that requires some introspection, and it looks different for everyone. Self-love is a high regard for yourself as a person. When you meet your needs regularly, you tell yourself that you matter and deserve good things. Take some time to think about what makes you happy and fulfilled. Once you have identified these things, make sure to incorporate them into your life on a regular basis. This could involve taking time for yourself each day, doing things you love or surrounding yourself with positive people. Whatever it is, make sure to do things that make you feel good regularly. This is the best way to practice some self-love.

