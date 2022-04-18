ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Allentown’s Blues Brews & Barbecue Festival is set to return to Hamilton Street this summer. Here’s the lineup

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
 1 day ago

One of the hottest names in blues is coming to Allentown’s free summer outdoor festival for the event’s 14th year.

Mr. Sipp, The Mississippi Blues Child, will headline the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival, which will be held July 23 in downtown Allentown.

We have some early details on the music lineup and more:

Here’s what we know:

The basics

* When: Noon to 10 p.m. July 23

* Where: Hamilton Street from 6th to 9th streets and 7th Street north and south

* How much: It’s free to attend

Blues

* Mr. Sipp, The Mississippi Blues Child (aka Castro Coleman) is a multiple award-winning musician. His awards include being the International Blues Challenge winner and Gibson Best Guitarist Award winner. He’s also appeared and performed in TV and movies such as “Sun Records” and “Texas Red.”

* Opening for Mr. Sipp will be Veronica Lewis, an 18-year-old from New Hampshire who is “changing the game and upping the ante” according to American Blues Scene. Lewis recently topped the charts with her new debut album “You Ain’t Unlucky.”

* New to the festival will be Jose Ramirez , who is the first Latin American to sign with the blues recording, Delmark Records. Also making their debut this year will be Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen from Wilkes Barre.

Along with those acts, the festival will also feature: the Craig Thatcher Band, Anthony Clark, The Blues Reincarnation Project, The Groove Merchants, Tavern Tan, Steve Johnson Trio, the Mississippi Pig Farmers, BC Blue, Bryant Brothers Band, and Doylestown’s Little Red Roosters.

Food, drinks and more

Along with the blues performances, festival-goers can enjoy a variety of local craft & domestic brews, top-rated local BBQ, craft vendors and more.

Info: downtownallentown.com

WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

