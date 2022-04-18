ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Boneless Beef Short Ribs

By Chef Bryan Woolley
KUTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDelicious short ribs are wonderful for dinner. Baked in the oven and served with mashed potatoes and your favorite vegetable on the side for a complete dinner idea that’s so easy to make!. INGREDIENTS. 2...

kutv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hillsdale Daily News

A few variations on traditional bread pudding

Linda from Pinconning says there's nothing better than her mom's Old-Fashioned Bread Pudding. Jeff from Caro sent in his recipe for Sausage & Apple Bread Pudding. It is delicious for a weekend breakfast. Sue from Archbold serves her Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce. Here are their recipes:. OLD-FASHIONED BREAD PUDDING.
RECIPES
Leavenworth Times

GRANDMA’S GROUND BEEF CASSEROLE

• Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Mix sugar, salt, garlic salt and tomato sauce into ground beef; simmer until flavors blend, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, cover skillet, and cool to room temperature.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Short Ribs#Beef Broth#Food Drink
thecountrycook.net

Southern Buttermilk Biscuits

This recipe for old-fashioned Southern Buttermilk Biscuits are the best! They come out so thick and fluffy and melt in your mouth!. Being from the south, we pretty much always have biscuits at every dinner. You just cannot go wrong with these easy and delicious Southern Buttermilk Biscuits. They take minimal ingredients and just a little arm work to throw them together. It is so easy to master biscuit making with just a few steps. I don't know a single person who doesn't love these biscuits. So if you are looking for that perfect biscuit recipe, then you have to make this Southern Buttermilk Biscuit recipe.
RECIPES
Mashed

Frito Pie Recipe

If you were looking for the ultimate comfort food, you can go ahead and call off the search, because you found it. This Frito pie put together by chef and recipe developer Kate Shungu of Gift of Hospitality is the perfect dish for anything from a Thanksgiving dinner to a Super Bowl party to a Sunday meal with the family. Or, thanks to how quickly you can whip it up, it's even great for a weeknight when you just need something everyone will enjoy, no fussing involved.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Gin Lee

Philly steak and cheese on sub buns

Do you like sandwiches filled to the brim with flavorful steak, onions, mushrooms, and cheese? Today, I served these in Hawaiian sub buns. However, the Philly steak and cheese can be served on any type of bread and still be just as delicious. This recipe will make eight sub sandwiches.
WCNC

Delicious recipes to make with leftover Easter ham

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Scalloped Potatoes. 1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese (I use a mixture of Gruyere and cheddar) 1⁄2 cup grated pecorino or Romano cheese, to sprinkle on top. paprika and thyme. DIRECTIONS. In a small sauce pan, melt butter and blend in flour. Add milk, stirring...
RECIPES
Salon

How to focus on simple cooking, according to a professional chef

These pro tips and recipes are from the Institute of Culinary Education. Find your culinary voice™ at their campuses in New York City & Los Angeles. Much has been written about the radical changes in the development of cuisine and gastronomy over the last 35 years, particularly on the discussion about the "virtues" of molecular gastronomy or modernist cuisine (or any other term employed by the food media). This trend in cooking has its roots in neo-Catalan cuisine, and Ferran and Albert Adrià initially developed the principles at Restaurant El Bulli in Spain.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
30Seconds

Slow-Cooker Sloppy Joes Recipe: Saucy, Flavorful Sloppy Joe Sandwich Recipe Is Family Pleasin'

This classic sloppy joe recipe is a crowd pleaser – and it’s budget-friendly, too. It’s even easier to make now with this slow-cooker recipe. You can stretch this ground beef recipe even farther if you use slider buns. Bonus: it’s great for parties, tailgating, BBQs –any large gathering! In my house I consider this easy sandwich recipe a win because the whole family likes it.
RECIPES
Daily Californian

3 easy miso recipes

A while ago, I bought a tub of miso paste and wondered how I could possibly use it all before it spoiled. Thankfully, the fermentation of the paste greatly extends its shelf life, allowing me time to get creative and find delicious recipes using miso. You may only be familiar with miso as a soup served at most sushi restaurants, but there’s so much more to it. Miso is a savory Japanese seasoning — usually in the form of a paste — made by fermenting soybeans with salt. Here are my three favorite miso recipes: miso soup, miso salmon and miso ramen. If you’re looking for an easy and delicious meal, look no further!
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

Carrot Cake Quick Bread

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This carrot cake quick bread is to die for! It’s moist and soft and has the most incredible flavor that tastes like cake, but it is half the work involved! This is perfect for Easter and springtime!
RECIPES
WCIA

Sheet Pan Chicken Fried Rice: Cooking Up A Storm with Jacob

2 to 3 – 8.5 oz packets prepared rice, cooked. Preheat Oven to 400°, line a pan with aluminum foil, dice chicken into bite size pieces and scatter on pan. Toss and drizzle with oil, season with pepper. Toss and bake for about 10 minutes. Remove pan once...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy