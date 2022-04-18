ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One arrested after Canandaigua burglary investigation

By Staff Report
 1 day ago
The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Canandaigua man following a burglary investigation. Randolph Allie, 33, of Canandaigua was charged...

Canandaigua man accused of stealing lottery tickets, cigarettes

Ontario County, N.Y. — A Canandaigua man is accused of breaking into a Lakeshore Drive business, grabbing cigarettes and lottery tickets. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says Randolph Allie, 33, has been charged with third-degree burglary in connection with the April 16 incident. He was arraigned and released with...
