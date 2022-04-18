ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabres sign forward Josh Bloom to three-year, entry-level contract

By Kyle Evans
 1 day ago
The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Josh Bloom to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Monday. Bloom will report to the Rochester...

