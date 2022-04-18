ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utility vehicle technology

By Jodi Henke
Agriculture Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving a Gator on the farm or ranch is indispensable for hauling stuff, people transport, spreading, spraying, and hundreds of other tasks. In the past a UTV would basically offer stop, go, and hook up attachments. Now they’re with loaded with options and features that will rival a pickup...

Not Happening
1d ago

And ridiculous pricing to go with it . PS I wish to buy nothing from these manufacturers without right of repair .

