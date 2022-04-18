ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Bogus intruder call leads Marco Island PD to cache of weapons and drugs

By NBC2 News
 1 day ago
MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — A woman high on drugs called police to report someone had broken into her home and hopped in the pool.

None of that happened.

However, police arrived to Marisol Perez’s home on Robin Court Sunday evening, and found her under the influence of narcotics and ‘displaying signs of excited delirium.’

Police searched the house and found a large amount of marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription drugs.

In addition to the drugs, police also seized 15 weapons. MIPD did not give specifics on the weapons, only that there was a variety of weapons in the home.

Perez was arrested and booked for narcotics possession. She faces more charges as the investigation unfolds.

