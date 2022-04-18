ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Unknown Racing Roadster Is A Mystery For The Internet

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kbaR_0fCVttfT00

Who can figure out this nearly-forgotten car riddle?

For the most part, Ferrari is a brand that is shrouded in mystery due to its incredibly complicated history and reputation for not always following the rules. When it comes to racing, the brand has been at the top of the list of stories yet to be told, and there's no telling what may be discovered. We could talk about their current strategy when it comes to F1 or about why they have such strict policies surrounding who can buy their cars. However, one particular racing legend has yet to be investigated to its fullest extent. That is the car we are talking about today, which does not formally have a name despite the gigantic Ferrari badge accompanying the hood. Everyone from on-lookers to even the owner himself is all wondering: What is this car?

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

Initially purchased in 1970 by the current owner, this car seemed to have a place on a road racing circuit as it was essentially as bare-bones as one could get. Under the hood is a massive, compared to the body, 327 ci V8, which was very similar to what powered cars like the A/C Cobra at the time. We imagine that's what the car was built to compete against. However, even that is a controversial statement when discussing this car because the front fascia looks like something from a '50s Ferrari. Still, the sides seem very Maserati-like in their design. Despite the complete mystery of the car, some commenters on the original video had some theories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GuLdl_0fCVttfT00

One such viewer stated that it could have originated from the Italian racing manufacturer OSCA, explaining the side styling. However, several other spectators pointed out that serial number 1185 would seem natural for an A/C Ace due to the engine and chassis. Another likely explanation is that someone took a page out of the anti-purist car movement and decided to take parts and body panels from several different sports cars until you couldn't even tell what kind of car it was anymore. We like this option best because it would mean that the badge on the hood would essentially have been placed to clown on Ferrari. As much as we like to poke fun at Italy's prancing pony, it's very unclear what this car is, but the owner has called us car people on the internet to help identify it. So, let's see what we can do.

Comments / 7

Related
Motorious

1965 Cadillac Eldorado Is A Larger Than Life Masterpiece

This car is the epitome of 1960s luxury and style. Cadillac has been America's premium luxury brand ever since the 1970s when they began producing massive land yachts that combined big V8 engines with the most oversized frame available at the time. From gigantic SUVs that could carry the whole family anywhere, they'd like to vehicles that seemed to resemble a rolling house, these things were loud and proud. Everyone from politicians to celebrities has been spotted rolling around in their own gigantic classic Cadillac, making the brand virtually synonymous with the idea of luxury and wealth. Now you can taste just what it was like to live the high life in 1960s America when you buy this 1965 Cadillac Eldorado convertible.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Gaze In Horror At These 12 Valuable Barn Find Cars

Yes, not all were literally found in barns, but they’re all of barn-find condition. Automotive enthusiasts and even regular people are absolutely fascinated with barn find cars. It’s not too difficult to understand why since they’re similar to buried treasure. After all, if someone shoves an old car in a barn, garage, basement, or wherever else and piles junk all around it, once they die and the car is discovered it’s like digging up gold. That’s especially true of the 12 cars featured in the video below.
CARS
Motorious

5 Greatest Missing Car Mysteries

While it's true that cars go missing all of the time, you usually have some idea as to what happened to them. If they're stolen and parted out or put on a shipping container to Dubai, that's one thing, but when a car just gets lost in the shuffle or falls through the cracks, it's a little bizarre, especially when it's a notable automobile. Here are some examples of the weirdest times a car has just disappeared in front of our very eyes.
CARS
Motorious

1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Skylark Sports Ultra-Rare Engine Option

This crazy classic car is the supercharged V8 racer that no one expected. In the 1950s, two competing cars constantly fought for the title of America's favorite luxury sedan/coupe. These vehicles came from manufacturers who had been at each other's throats for decades by that point and still reigns true to this day. We're talking about Ford and Chevy; more specifically, we're talking about the Fairlane and Impala. These two cars were direct competitors back in the day, and classic automotive enthusiasts still fight about it. You can get a piece of the action in this excellent condition 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Skylark. This car has made great attributes both under the hood and inside the car but first, let's talk about the incredible exterior quality and how it's been maintained after all these years.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roadster#Sports Car#Vehicles#Motorious Podcast#The A C Cobra#Maserati
Motorious

Chopped Datsun 1600 Roadster Rides On The Wild Side

The transformation of this car is unreal. If you know anyone who thinks gearheads aren’t creative, all you need to do is show them this Datsun 1600 next to one that’s stock, then step back. This Japanese classic car was customized by Chris Bishop, who not ironically runs a business called Japanese Classics, so the man knows these cars like the back of his hand. After plenty of chopping, the end result is perhaps one of the best-looking Datsuns out there.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Found! Survivor 1967 RS Camaro Hidden Under a Tarp for 25 Years

Barn and garage finds are still out there, hiding under tarps or covered with discarded items. It's an inglorious fate for these classic cars, but eventually they end up being rediscovered and brought back into the sunlight. So, How Do You Discover a Barn or Garage find?. Well, the best...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Motorious

C8 Corvette Does Its Best Impression Of A Bowling Ball

Driving a powerful high-performance sports car certainly is an exhilarating feeling. Unfortunately, for some people it’s so intoxicating they start doing really stupid things behind the wheel while on public roads. Hey, if you want to hot dog it on a track with nobody around, spinning out and flipping your Corvette, by all means go for it. But a guy in California did one worse, using his C8 Corvette like a bowling ball, flipping a truck onto its roof in the process of mangling his mid-engine sports car.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MotorBiscuit

No One Wants to Buy These Worst-Selling Pickup Trucks

If you follow along with automotive industry trends, you’ve likely heard about the best-selling pickup trucks. Everyone wants to know why the Ford F-150 has sold so well for decades, but what about models that don’t sell well? No one wants to buy these worst-selling pickup trucks; why is that?
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Rick Ross Buys A Fire Truck

Rap superstar Rick Ross has a huge estate on 235 acres in the Atlanta, Georgia area he calls The Promised Land. Considering the man reportedly owns over 100 cars, we might agree with the nomenclature. The newest addition to Ross’ collection is a classic fire truck, something people are finding odd.
ATLANTA, GA
CarBuzz.com

The Ford Mustang Finally Hits Back At The Dodge Challenger

The start of this year hasn't exactly gone super well for the Ford Mustang. Heck, the last eight or so months haven't been great for Ford's Pony car either. Multiple production delays have hit the Mustang hard, and the current going rate for a new car isn't helping either. But...
CARS
torquenews.com

One of the Best Toyotas Ever Made You Should Look for Used

Looking for a used Toyota, but unsure which model is one of the best you should be focused on during a used car search? Here’s one surprising recommendation from a Toyota mechanic and automotive expert that is not a Corolla or a Camry…or even a Lexus---that he calls a “gem” IF it has been taken care of over the years.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Field Full Of Forgotten Muscle Cars

These classic cars have been sitting for decades but are now ready to strut their stuff once more. Automotive history dates back far before any of us were ever born; in fact, likely, there isn't a single person alive who remembers a time before cars. Because of this, we could reasonably say that our automobiles grew and innovated alongside our modern civilization, constantly changing with each new generation. The era known as the muscle car revolution is particularly fascinating as it was the first time in history that a massive sum of people was buying cars simply because they were fast. Today these cars are primarily found in abandoned warehouses, barns, and fields, except for collector cars. Here's one collection that embodies that spirit of forgotten performance cars perfectly.
CARS
Motorious

Showoff Camaro Kisses Power Pole

And somehow there was a Dodge Charger involved in this stunt…. Unfortunately, Ford Mustang drivers have gotten a bad rap for mowing down crowds of innocent bystanders at car meets, hitting power poles, and other general stupidity. But, as the video of a Camaro kissing a power pole proves, there are plenty of morons who choose the bowtie or a Mopar. That’s right, stupidity behind the wheel knows no brand loyalty.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
54K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy