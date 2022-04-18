ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawn mowers are recall due to crash hazard

By Staff Report
 1 day ago
These lawn mowers are being recalled. MTD recalls Craftsman and Troy-Bilt riding lawn mowers due to crash hazard. The issue causing this recall is the mowers may fail to come to...

UPDATE: North Seneca ambulance carrying critical patient struck by SUV in Seneca Falls

The Seneca Falls Police Department provided more information on the accident involving a North Seneca Ambulance rig during the early afternoon hours on Wednesday. Around 1:09 p.m. the Seneca County 911 Center was alerted by North Seneca that an ambulance transporting a patient to Geneva General Hospital had been involved in a crash at the intersection of State Route 5 and State Route 414.
SENECA FALLS, NY
