Lawn mowers are recall due to crash hazard

State Police in Bath are warning people of a scam involving gift cards. Investigators have been contacted by residents in Bath that they were a victim to such scams. Troopers say a few residents fell victim to these criminals that prey on homeowners and convince them to send thousands of dollars in the form of gift cards. Be sure to never give out bank account details or personal information to anyone who contacts you by phone or e-mail.

BATH, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO