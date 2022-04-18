Exploring how genetics affects the functions of the gut microbiome

Fermentation of dietary nutrients in ruminants' gastrointestinal (GI) tract is an essential mechanism utilized to meet daily energy requirements. Especially in lactating dairy cows, the GI microbiome plays a pivotal role in the breakdown of indigestible plant polysaccharides and supply most AAs, fatty acids, and gluconeogenic precursors for milk synthesis. Although the contribution of the rumen microbiome to production efficiency in dairy cows has been widely researched over the years, variations throughout the lactation and the lower gut microbiome contribution to these traits remain poorly characterized. Therefore, we investigated throughout lactation the relationship between the rumen and lower gut microbiomes with production efficiency traits in Holstein cows. We found that the microbiome from both locations has temporal stability throughout lactation, yet factors such as feed intake levels played a significant role in shaping microbiome diversity. The composition of the rumen microbiome was dependent on feed intake. In contrast, the lower gut microbiome was less dependent on feed intake and associated with a potentially enhanced ability to digest dietary nutrients. Therefore, milk production traits may be more correlated with microorganisms present in the lower gut than previously expected. The current study's findings advance our understanding of the temporal relationship of the rumen and lower gut microbiomes by enabling a broader overview of the gut microbiome and production efficiency towards more sustainable livestock production.

