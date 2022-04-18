ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exploring how genetics affects the functions of the gut microbiome

By Cornell University
MedicalXpress
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research from Cornell scientists is exploring how human genetics impacts functions of the gut microbiome, and is expanding awareness of the role human genetics plays in shaping the microbiome. The trillions of individual organisms constituting a person's gut microbiome greatly impact metabolic function, disease and overall health. What...

medicalxpress.com

KFDA

Scientists discover microplastics in human blood for the first time

(Gray News) – Microplastics have already been found in water, air, fish and food. But for the first time, scientists have discovered plastic particles in human blood, according to a new study. As enormous amounts of plastic are dumped into the environment each year, it was already known that...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists show that forgetting does not reverse the learning process

Forgetting can be a blessing and a curse. Some who've experienced a traumatic event cannot seem to forget, while others seem only to forget, and all too quickly. Dilemmas like these have led neuroscientists to question how forgetting actually works in the brain and whether it can be speeded or slowed. They are still a ways from understanding the process well enough to provide answers. But a group of Harvard-led researchers are moving a small step closer.
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

Striking lane-like patterns found in bacteria populations

It's well understood that populations of species don't distribute at random. Rather, as populations grow, individuals are organized around barriers in the landscape. This organization can be seen in, for example, the growth of the cells around the outer layer of plants and how bacteria arrange themselves in microspores in soil. In both these cases, barriers impact the underlying genetic diversity of the populations. These dynamics have been well researched in larger species—from the way plants disperse to how barnacles spread across a rock, but they have not before been thoroughly studied in smaller systems, like that of bacteria.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Chimpanzees Exhibit Symptoms of Identification When Confronted With Skulls of Their Own Species

Many investigations conducted over 40 years reveal that humans and big apes are distinguishable from other nonhuman primates by their ability to recognize themselves. Scientists examine some recent advances in the discipline, paying special attention to claims that monkeys exhibit self-recognition. Chimpanzees recognize their own species. Chimpanzees have been observed...
WILDLIFE
Richard Scott

Newly discovered part of the human body inside our lungs

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. In a new study, researchers have found out a new part of the human body inside the lungs. This new part of the human body is a type of cell which located inside the bronchioles (branching passageways of the human lungs.)
IFLScience

A Woman Missing The "Language" Part Of The Brain Is Bilingual, Now Scientists Are Studying How That's Possible

People don't often volunteer themselves to be the focus of scientific investigation, but in 2016, Dr Evelina Fedorenko at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) found herself with a more than willing subject in a woman known as “EG”. So named to protect her privacy, EG had contacted one of Fedorenko’s colleagues to see if she could contribute to research owing to her “interesting brain" – and it's really something.
SCIENCE
Science
MedicalXpress

How the gut communicates with the brain

How the 'second brain' – the enteric nervous system in our gut—communicates with our first brain has been one of the most challenging questions faced by enteric neuroscientists, until now. New research from Flinders University has discovered how specialized cells within the gut can communicate with both the...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Blood type may offer insights into risk of blood clot in people with cancer

A new Blood Advances study suggests that people with cancer and non-O blood types, such as types A, B, and AB, face an increased risk of developing venous thromboembolism (VTE), or blood clots in the veins, three months after their initial diagnosis. Scientists have long strived to understand the risk factors for VTE, the leading cause of preventable hospital deaths in the United States. Existing assessments use factors like tumor or cancer type to detect those at high risk of VTE. Yet, many patients without these diagnoses still develop life-threatening blood clots but go unidentified.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Colorectal cancer in context: How the food environment affects the gut

Colorectal cancer is expected to claim more than 52,000 American lives in 2022, and if this year is like most others, Black Americans will bear the brunt of the disease. To understand the disparity in context, University of Illinois researchers looked at the intersection of bile acids, gut microbes, racial identity, and neighborhood food environment in the development of colorectal cancer.
CANCER
World Economic Forum

Scientists have discovered antibiotic properties in bacteria

A substantial amount of our medicine today stems from natural products. With bacteria being hard to develop in laboratories, unlocking their medicinal potential can be problematic. However, researchers using computer-based genome analysis revealed in a recent study that bacteria could be extremely valuable to future medicine as a source of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phys.org

How large-scale single cell genomics complements metagenomics studies

Researchers demonstrated the value of conducting large-scale single cell genomics by collecting nearly 500 single cells from a single low diversity hot spring sediment sample. Their work showed that single cell genomics can add significant value to the other commonly used culture-independent sequencing approaches including amplicon and metagenomic sequencing. For example, they showed that the composition of the community was similar across sequencing approaches, that species specific sets of single cells harbored mobile genetic elements that were missed within paired metagenome assembled genomes (MAGs), and that dominant populations varied with respect to the amount of within species recombination, indicating variation in gene flow between the analyzed community members.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Rumen and lower gut microbiomes relationship with feed efficiency and production traits throughout the lactation of Holstein dairy cows

Fermentation of dietary nutrients in ruminants' gastrointestinal (GI) tract is an essential mechanism utilized to meet daily energy requirements. Especially in lactating dairy cows, the GI microbiome plays a pivotal role in the breakdown of indigestible plant polysaccharides and supply most AAs, fatty acids, and gluconeogenic precursors for milk synthesis. Although the contribution of the rumen microbiome to production efficiency in dairy cows has been widely researched over the years, variations throughout the lactation and the lower gut microbiome contribution to these traits remain poorly characterized. Therefore, we investigated throughout lactation the relationship between the rumen and lower gut microbiomes with production efficiency traits in Holstein cows. We found that the microbiome from both locations has temporal stability throughout lactation, yet factors such as feed intake levels played a significant role in shaping microbiome diversity. The composition of the rumen microbiome was dependent on feed intake. In contrast, the lower gut microbiome was less dependent on feed intake and associated with a potentially enhanced ability to digest dietary nutrients. Therefore, milk production traits may be more correlated with microorganisms present in the lower gut than previously expected. The current study's findings advance our understanding of the temporal relationship of the rumen and lower gut microbiomes by enabling a broader overview of the gut microbiome and production efficiency towards more sustainable livestock production.
INDUSTRY
Science Focus

Are there any genetic factors that affect seasonal depression?

There is preliminary evidence that people with blue eyes are less vulnerable than people with brown eyes to so-called ‘seasonal affective disorder’ (SAD) – a low mood that occurs in the dark winter months. In one study, researchers at the University of South Wales surveyed dozens of...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Genetic variation common among Black individuals is associated with higher risk of heart failure and death

A new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association led by researchers from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine found that being a carrier of a genetic variation known as Val122Ile in the transthyretin, or TTR gene, was significantly associated with an increased risk of heart failure and death. Research shows that this Val122Ile variation is more commonly seen among individuals of African ancestry.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Drug reduces frequency of breathing pauses in sleep apnea

A new University of Gothenburg study has paved the way for the first drug treatment for sleep apnea. Compared to before receiving the treatment, breathing pauses decreased with on average more than 20 per hour for patients given the drug. The treatment that has been tested is carbonic anhydrase (CA)...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Already got COVID? Vaccines, boosters up to 68% effective against hospitalization from reinfection, CDC study shows

Immunity from a bout of COVID-19 may provide some protection against the virus, but a new study suggests it may not be enough to keep you out of the hospital. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention partnered with Epic Research, which shares data to advance medicine and public health, to determine how effective vaccines and boosters are against hospitalization from reinfection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Identification of the toxic 6mer seed consensus for human cancer cells

6mer seed toxicity is a novel cell death mechanism that kills cancer cells by triggering death induced by survival gene elimination (DISE). It is based on si- or shRNAs with a specific G-rich nucleotide composition in position 2"“7 of their guide strand. An arrayed screen of 4096 6mer seeds on two human and two mouse cell lines identified G-rich 6mers as the most toxic seeds. We have now tested two additional cell lines, one human and one mouse, identifying the GGGGGC consensus as the most toxic average 6mer seed for human cancer cells while slightly less significant for mouse cancer cells. RNA Seq and bioinformatics analyses suggested that an siRNA containing the GGGGGC seed (siGGGGGC) is toxic to cancer cells by targeting GCCCCC seed matches located predominantly in the 3"² UTR of a set of genes critical for cell survival. We have identified several genes targeted by this seed and demonstrate direct and specific targeting of GCCCCC seed matches, which is attenuated upon mutation of the GCCCCC seed matches in these 3"² UTRs. Our data show that siGGGGGC kills cancer cells through its miRNA-like activity and points at artificial miRNAs, si- or shRNAs containing this seed as a potential new cancer therapeutics.
CANCER

