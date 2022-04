Who will the Jacksonville Jaguars select with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?. Most still seem to believe (as I do I) that the Jaguars will play it safe and select EDGE Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan No. 1 overall, but there are some who still believe the Jaguars will go with an offensive lineman with the top pick.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO