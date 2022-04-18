ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Fleet Announces First Ever Headlining, ‘One For The Road Tour’

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago
Matt Paskert

Larry Fleet had himself quite the 2021, joining Morgan Wallen for his Dangerous Tour, while also dropping his sophomore album Stack of Records, one of my favorites of last year.

With that being said, the soulful country singer has yet another big year ahead of him, as he’s announced his first ever headlining tour, the One For The Road Tour.

The road trip will kick off September 15th in Omaha, Nebraska at the Barnato, and round out October 29th in Uncasville, Connecticut at the Wolf Den.

Up-and-comers Nate Smith, Tyler Booth, and Megan Moroney will all be joining him for the tour.

Needless to say, Fleet is stoked about his first headlining gig:

“It’s been amazing playing sold-out arenas every night, and to be able to announce my own headlining tour while doing it is a blessing.

I’m fired up to get on the road this fall to travel across the country doing what I love, and I hope everyone makes it out to join in on the party.

Thankful for Nate, Tyler, and Megan for lending their talents on the tour and adding to the shows.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 22nd at 10 AM.

Sept. 15 – Omaha, Neb. – Barnato *

Sept. 16 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wooly’s *

Sept. 17 – Bloomington, Ill. – The Castle Theatre *

Sept. 22 – St. Louis, Mo. – Old Rock House ^

Sept. 23 – Chicago, Ill. – Joe’s on Weed ^

Sept. 24 – Columbia, Mo. – The Blue Note ^

Sept. 29 – Grand Rapids, Mich. – The Stache *

Sept. 30 – Louisville, Ky. – Mercury Ballroom *

Oct. 1 – Columbus, Ohio – The Bluestone *

Oct. 13 – Fort Smith, Ark. – TempleLive *

Oct. 14 – Wichita, Kan. – TempleLive *

Oct. 15 – Pittsburg, Kan. – Kansas Crossings Casino *

Oct. 20 – Birmingham, Ala. – Zydeco ○

Oct. 21 – Athens, Ga. – Georgia Theatre ○

Oct. 22 – Chattanooga, Tenn. – The Signal

Oct. 27 – Alexandria, Va. – The Birchmere ○

Oct. 28 – New York, N.Y. – Gramercy Theatre ○

Oct. 29 – Uncasville, Conn. – Wolf Den

○ with Nate Smith

^ with Tyler Booth

* with Megan Moroney

