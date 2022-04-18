Red Sox hit by COVID: Kevin Plawecki sidelined

The Red Sox got a reminder Monday morning that the COVID crisis isn't firmly in the rearview mirror quite yet.

The team announced that it was placing Kevin Plawecki on the COVID-19 list, while recalling catcher Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester. Alex Cora confirmed that Plawecki had tested positive for COVID, along with two Red Sox staff members (neither of whom are coaches).

Plawecki's absence could be as long as 10 days, although that timetable isn't set in stone. The catcher - who is vaccinated - is eligible for a return if he goes more than 24 hours without a fever and is approved both by a Red Sox medical official and a panel of one MLB-appointed and one MLBPA-appointed third-party medical expert.

Plawecki, who was in the clubhouse prior to Monday morning's game, may be another member of the 30-man roster who misses the Red Sox' four-game road series in Toronto next week. Sunday, Cora confirmed that the team has multiple players - including starter Tanner Houck - who would not be making the trip due to their vaccination status.