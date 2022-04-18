ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox hit by COVID: Kevin Plawecki sidelined

By Rob Bradford
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NTfF0_0fCVsk4n00

The Red Sox got a reminder Monday morning that the COVID crisis isn't firmly in the rearview mirror quite yet.

The team announced that it was placing Kevin Plawecki on the COVID-19 list, while recalling catcher Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester. Alex Cora confirmed that Plawecki had tested positive for COVID, along with two Red Sox staff members (neither of whom are coaches).

Plawecki's absence could be as long as 10 days, although that timetable isn't set in stone. The catcher - who is vaccinated - is eligible for a return if he goes more than 24 hours without a fever and is approved both by a Red Sox medical official and a panel of one MLB-appointed and one MLBPA-appointed third-party medical expert.

Plawecki, who was in the clubhouse prior to Monday morning's game, may be another member of the 30-man roster who misses the Red Sox' four-game road series in Toronto next week. Sunday, Cora confirmed that the team has multiple players - including starter Tanner Houck - who would not be making the trip due to their vaccination status.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
MassLive.com

Rich Hill gives up 2 early homers as Boston Red Sox lose to Twins, 8-3; Christian Vázquez homers in defeat

BOSTON -- Two big swings from the Twins put the Red Sox in an early hole Monday, and Boston was never able to catch up in the annual Patriots Day game at Fenway Park. Kyle Garlick and Jorge Polanco each hit early two-run homers off Sox starter Rich Hill to put Minnesota up, 4-0, by the third inning. The Twins went on to win, 8-3, as the teams split a four-game series. Boston fell to 5-5 through its first 10 games of the season.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

5 Boston Red Sox who won’t be on the roster by May 1

Who on the Boston Red Sox current roster won’t be there on May 1?. Major League Baseball allowed teams to have 28-man rosters going into the 2022 season. On May 1, the roster sizes must be reduced to 26 men. With injuries and Covid-19 still a concern it will be interesting to see how the Red Sox proceed.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
City
Boston, MA
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston, MA
Health
numberfire.com

Raimel Tapia returns to Toronto lineup Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Tapia is replacing Cavan Biggio in right field and batting eighth. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Blue Jays have an implied total of 4.0...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Open Week Dealing With COVID Issues

The Boston Red Sox got bad news this morning regarding COVID-19. Catcher Kevin Plawecki and two unidentified staffers tested positive for the virus ahead of today’s game against the Minnesota Twins. In response to Plawecki going down, the Red Sox have recalled top catching prospect Connor Wong from Triple-A...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Kevin Plawecki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Triple A Worcester#Mlbpa#The Red Sox
101.9 The Rock

Red Sox Lose 2 More Players to COVID List

A day after placing Kevin Plawecki, their backup catcher on the COVID Injured list, the Boston Red Sox were forced to place 2 more players on the list. Going on the list on Tuesday, prior to their start of a 3-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway, Boston placed their starting catcher, Christian Vazquez and utility player Jonathan Arauz on the COVID Injured list.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Hot 99.1

The Tragic Final Days of Yankees’ Legend Martin in Upstate NY

He was hired, and he was fired. He was cheered, and he was booed. He was beloved, and he was vilified. He was Billy Martin, and hate him or love him, he is a legendary figure in the lore of the New York Yankees. He played for the team in the 1950s, and managed them both in the 1970s, and 1980s. He was hired and fired multiple times by George Steinbrenner, but in the process, managed to manage over 2,500 MLB games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Tomase's 10 early Red Sox observations: Suzuki the one who got away?

Former Red Sox executive Dave Dombrowski likes to wait 40 games before evaluating his team, figuring it takes about a quarter of a season to ascertain which areas need improvement. We operate under no such limitations, however, which means now is a good time to offer 10 observations on the...
BOSTON, MA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy