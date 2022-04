The Washington Capitals made good use of one of their games in hand on the Pittsburgh Penguins, and now they have a good chance to overtake third place. The Vegas Golden Knights had a prime opportunity to leap back into the playoff seedings with a win, but a minor league journeyman outdueled Robin Lehner, and coach Peter DeBoer wasn’t happy. Vegas is now hanging by a thread and is in danger of missing the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs. The Vancouver Canucks are making a late charge past Vegas, injuries are mounting across the NHL, and the Penguins decided to practice today.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO