Clinton, NY

Fike High School- Ashylia Sloane

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHi! My name is Ashylia Sloane, I am 17 years old with four sisters. I go to Fike High School and have gone to this school for all four years of high school. At this school, I am pursuing the IB diploma as well as the AP capstone diploma. I have...

WITN

Halifax County Early College- Zaniya Battle

My name is Zaniya Battle. I am a senior at Halifax County Early College in Halifax County, North Carolina. I have two siblings, my older brother (Donavan), and my younger sister (Zamiya). My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, making connections with people, traveling, and trying new things. In my school community, I serve as a peer tutor, COVID Tester, Class President, Student Ambassador, and Valedictorian. My education has always been my top priority before taking on any other opportunities. I had to make sure that my school schedule never interfered with my work schedule. When I graduate, I have interest in working in the medical field to soon become a doctor. I love helping people, I love making people smile, I love making people feel better, I love the drive and intensive moments that arise at quick notice, and lastly, I love to see the outcome whether it is good or bad because there is always room for improvement! My future goal is very important because it allows me to give back to the community. I also have to serve as a role model for my sister so that she will follow the right path. I also want to give a big shout out to my parents (William and Tyrana Battle) for always being there and supporting me to be the best me that I can be!
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WITN

Northeast Regional School- Sarah Wilson

My name is Sarah Wilson. This is my last year at the Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience. I will be graduating with my high school diploma, an Associate degree in Equine Training Technology, and an Associate degree in Science. I have worked towards my goal of becoming an equine veterinarian since I was a child. Currently, I work at a small animal veterinary clinic part-time. I also shadow intermittently with an equine veterinarian.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WITN

Lenoir County Early College High School-Isaiah Canady

My name is Isaiah Canady. I am a church boy at heart! I am a Super Senior at Lenoir County Early College High School. I currently work at Kinston Clinic Pharmacy as a Pharmacy Technician. I plan to get my doctorate in Pharmacy. I am a very outgoing person and making people smile makes me happy.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Arendell Parrott Academy- Marshall Taylor

My name is Marshall Taylor, and I attend Arendell Parrott Academy. I have a younger brother and a younger sister. I also have two dogs that are crazy and sweet. My hobbies consist of hunting, fishing, playing sports, playing guitar, and sailing. One of my favorite things to do is teach kids how to sail in the summer. I would say my best attribute is being sensitive to how other people feel and then responding in a beneficial way.
SOCCER
City
Education
WITN

Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College High School- Peter Van Chau

I was born and raised in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and I plan to stay in this area at least until I graduate college. I am 18 years old and currently attending Elizabeth City State University and am a senior for the class of 2022 at the Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College. During the summer in between school, I used to travel a lot to visit family overseas and it has exposed me to my passion. Seeing massive aircraft often put me in a situation to have dreams to become a professional airline pilot. I am happy that my high school had allowed me to graduate with an associate degree allowing me to attend college in only two years. At Elizabeth City State University, I am majoring in aviation science with a concentration in flight education. The university will give me the tools necessary to achieve my passion and get my degree!
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WITN

Bear Grass Charter School- Caroline Wynn

Hey! My name is Caroline Wynn and I am a senior at Bear Grass Charter School. Over the past four years, I have played a role in leadership positions in several clubs and organizations, while playing volleyball, soccer, and cheerleading. I was raised by my parents, Ronnie and Tracie Wynn, and I have two brothers. I am an active member at Macedonia Christian Church. I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Wilmington’s Honors College this Fall. In my free time, I enjoy going to the beach, hanging out with friends, and practicing volleyball or soccer. I am so thankful for the support of my family, friends, and teachers at BGCS and I am so excited to see what the future holds! Go Seahawks!
BEAR GRASS, NC

