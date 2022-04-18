ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ndamukong Suh was hanging at Fenway this weekend

By Alex Reimer
Ndamukong Suh was in Boston this holiday weekend, but apparently the star NFL lineman wasn’t in town to visit the Patriots.

Instead, he was hanging with his good friend, Ime Udoka.

Suh, who’s a free agent, spent Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park taking in the Red Sox’ win over the Twins. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that Suh was at Celtics practice before the game. He and Udoka are friends from their days in Portland.

One of the most fearsome linemen in the NFL, Suh is still playing at a high level at 35 years old. He’s recorded six sacks in each of the last two seasons for the Buccaneers. disrupting opposing quarterbacks to Tom Brady’s benefit.

Since the Patriots don’t have a glaring need at defensive line — unlike linebacker and cornerback — it’s unlikely they would entertain bringing Suh to Foxborough. But we also know how much Bill Belichick seeks out value. The Patriots head coach has a proclivity for bringing in veterans with colorful pasts on short-term deals as well, ranging from Albert Haynesworth to Chad Ochocinco.

Suh fits that bill. Too bad the Patriots currently have less than $1 million in cap space.

