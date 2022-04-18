ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Marathon returns to springtime slot for 126th running

By Jennifer McDermott, The Associated Press
KOMU
 1 day ago

HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) — The Boston Marathon returned to its springtime slot for the first time since the pandemic...

www.komu.com

CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Adrianne Haslet Crosses Finish Line Alongside Shalane Flanagan

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet returned to the course on Monday, crossing the finish line with the help of a veteran runner. Haslet teamed up to run side-by-side with Marblehead native Shalane Flanagan, who came out of retirement last year to run six marathons around the world in seven weeks. Shalane Flanagan and Adrianne Haslet cross the Boston Marathon finish line. (WBZ-TV) Haslet lost her left leg in the 2013 bombings, and in 2019 she was hit by a car while training for the marathon. She’s been working to get back to the 26.2-mile race ever since. She began training with Flanagan in January. “It was the best day of my life and I’m so proud of us,” Haslet said Monday after crossing the finish line.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Multiple Events Held Sunday Before Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — In just over 24 hours, all eyes are going to be on the start line for the Boston Marathon. But before that, there are several events taking place on Sunday. Sunday is the third and final day of the Marathon Expo. Runners can stop by the Hynes Convention Center to pick up their bibs and race packets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Runners were also invited to Boston’s Old South Church for the “Blessing of Runners.” Services were held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (WBZ-TV graphic) In Copley Square Plaza, there were also several impressive panels going on. Past winners like Meb Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson, and Bill Rodgers spoke at noon. At 1 p.m., the 1972 Women’s Inaugural Field panel spoke, and later on, the world’s best para-athletes will shared their stories on the Boston Marathon live stage.
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
MassLive.com

Boston Marathon start times, how to watch as race returns on Patriots Day for first time since COVID pandemic

The Boston Marathon returns to is historic time slot on Patriots Day, the third Monday of April for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck. The race was postponed in April 2020 as the pandemic first spread and people shied away from public events in favor of social distancing. Runners were invited to participate virtually. Last year in 2021, the race was postponed to the fall as COVID cases surged once again last spring.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

What to know about rising COVID-19 cases and the Boston Marathon

Here are the latest COVID trends in Boston ahead of Monday's marathon. COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, just as one of Boston’s most celebrated events is returning to its pre-pandemic spring routines with the familiar and long-missed sights and sounds of Back Bay in April. The Boston...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Race Director Dave McGillivray Finishes Running His 50th Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray crossed the finish line on Boylston Street Monday night. It was the 50th Boston Marathon he’s run. Before the race, McGillivray told WBZ it was “ideal conditions” for runners. “Hard to put into words, 50 years have gone by so fast,” McGillivray said at the finish line. “But I have been blessed with being able to do a lot of this for charity, give back to a lot of different causes, and that’s what I hope my legacy is someday. Being able to help those in need.” After working the race all day, McGillivray completed the run from Hopkinton to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Volunteers from New Hampshire help athletes at Boston Marathon

BOSTON — An event like the Boston Marathon requires the efforts of thousands of volunteers, and many of them are from New Hampshire. The 126th Boston Marathon included nearly 10,000 volunteers. Barbara Baum, of Amherst, has been working near the finish line for six years. This time, she was one of several people handing out blankets to very grateful runners.
BOSTON, MA
UPI News

Kenya's Evans Chebet among winners in 126th Boston Marathon

April 18 (UPI) -- Evans Chebet of Kenya won the Boston Marathon's men's race Monday, covering 26.2 miles from Hopkinton, Mass., to Boston in 2 hours, 6 minutes, 51 seconds. Chebet, 33, finished 30 seconds ahead of another 33-year-old Kenyan long distance runner, Lawrence Cherono, the Boston Athletic Association leaderboard shows.
SPORTS
FraminghamSOURCE

Results of Marlborough Runners in 2022 Boston Marathon

MARLBOROUGH – Yesterday was the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. A dozen runners from Marlborough ran the 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton to Boston. Below are results from the Boston Athletic Association (BAA):. Men:. Austin Turner, 25 (2:35:51) Robbie Mccabe, 26 (3:01:29) Yerry Garita, 37 (3:30:09) Donald Bishop, 54...
BOSTON, MA

