PENDLETON — The Pendleton Public Library is holding a ribbon cutting and dedication Friday, April 15, at 10 a.m. for its new children's area. The area is due to former Sunridge Middle School Teacher Gayle E. Blek, who donated approximately one third of her estate to the Pendleton Friends of the Library, according to a press release from the city. The intention of her donation was to support children’s reading programs and technology for those birth to 18.

PENDLETON, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO