ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GOP talking up historic inflation ahead of midterms, data shows

By Callie Patteson
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qwovr_0fCVqPYq00

As inflation has climbed to highs not seen since the early 1980s, Republican lawmakers have raised the topic more than six times more often than Democrats since the start of this year, newly compiled data shows.

Quorum, a public affairs software company, found that since Jan. 1, Republican lawmakers have mentioned the word “inflation” at least 8,158 times in press releases, speeches, newsletters, and social media posts, according to data reviewed by Axios.

Democrats, by contrast, only used the word 1,321 times in those same forums.

The data also found that Republicans mentioned inflation most often on March 1, the day of President Biden’s State of the Union address to Congress. The date of each month’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data releases also saw spikes in “inflation” mentions.

Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed inflation hit 8.5% in March , the highest annual rate of increase since December 1981.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2ukK_0fCVqPYq00 As of Monday, the average cost of gas was $4.09 per gallon.Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LeY54_0fCVqPYq00
President Biden and several administration officials have blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine for soaring oil and gas prices.Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

In recent months, Americans have been hit with skyrocketing prices for gasoline, food and shelter – which the Labor Department has described as the largest contributors to inflation.

As of Monday, the average cost of gas was $4.09 per gallon, up from $2.87 this time last year. In March, the gasoline price index rose 18.3%.

Republicans in Congress, as well as local and state leaders, have used the rising inflation rate as a direct line of attack against the Biden administration and Democrats headed into the fall midterm elections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Isb9_0fCVqPYq00 Americans have been hit with skyrocketing prices for gasoline, food and shelter.Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pyqzH_0fCVqPYq00
Price increases for beef have hit consumers’ wallets.Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA

“Inflation is at a 40-year high of 8.5% due to federal policies of borrowing & printing money at unfathomable levels & bad energy policy, which is hurting Floridians,” Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted last week. “Biden could unleash domestic energy production to provide relief. Instead, he is content watching people suffer.”

While Biden and several administration officials have blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine for soaring oil and gas prices, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called on Biden last week to “look in the mirror.”

“If the Biden Administration truly wants to find the cause of record high inflation all they have to do is look in the mirror,” Graham said. “These dramatic, record-setting increases in inflation weren’t caused by Vladimir Putin, but by the bad choices of President Biden and the Democrats who control Congress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=248JGr_0fCVqPYq00 Republicans have used the rising inflation rate as a direct line of attack against the Biden administration.Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

“When they declare war on oil and gas, Americans end up with higher prices at the pump,” the senator added. “When they spend with no end in sight, they drive up costs for average Americans and allow inflation to take a larger and larger chunk out of Americans’ hard-earned wages. When they adopt a weak foreign policy that invites the bad guys to take action, we get a troubled and dangerous world.”

February polling conducted by Triton Polling Research found that 26% of voters in New York State view the economy as their top concern. The only issue that got more attention was public safety, which 32% saw as their top concern.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll from the same month found that 54% of Americans believed Republicans in Congress would likely do a better job of handling the economy, while just 35% thought the same of Democrats.

Comments / 2

Related
BGR.com

Biden official just admitted inflation is going to get so much worse

“Extraordinarily elevated.” That’s how White House press secretary Jen Psaki characterized the March Consumer Price Index headline inflation number that the Biden administration is bracing for on Tuesday. The release of which will continue a pattern that’s been evident for months now. Of prices inexorably ticking upward — sometimes dramatically so, depending on the product category — as reflected in everything from grocery prices surging to higher gas prices.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Obama economist Steve Rattner says Biden's $1.9trillion American Rescue Plan will 'go down in history as an extraordinary policy mistake' that has put the U.S. 'behind the curve' on skyrocketing inflation

Obama-era economic advisor Stephen Rattner warned that the U.S. may be on track for a recession just as the race for 2024 kicks off, a conundrum he blames on 'poor economic policy' from President Biden, Congress and the Federal Reserve. 'Mounting evidence suggests a hard landing — in other words,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
FOXBusiness

Biden, WH blame everything but government spending for inflation

President Biden has gone through painstaking efforts to shirk responsibility for the state of the economy, blaming everyone from Russian President Vladimir Putin to meat conglomerates for record inflation that hit a new 40-year high last month. The consumer price index rose 8.5% in March from a year ago, marking...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Lindsey Graham
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Gas Prices#Consumer Price Index#Gop#Democrats#Axios#Republicans#State Of The Union#Epa#Russian#Getty Images#Americans#The Labor Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Sunken warship crew seen for first time as Russia declares window for Mariupol surrender

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that talks with Russia could break down if the defenders of Mariupol are ‘eliminated’, local media has reported. Speaking to Ukrainian media, Mr Zelensky said: “I want to say that the elimination of our army, our guys, will put an end to all negotiations.”His comments come as Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man, has pledged to help rebuild the besieged city of Mariupol.The billionaire tycoon said the war-torn city on the coast of the Black Sea is important to him as it is where his company Metinvest owns two steelworks that he says will...
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy