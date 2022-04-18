Bears sign TE James O'Shaughnessy to 1-year deal

(670 The Score) The Bears have signed veteran tight end James O'Shaughnessy to a one-year deal, they announced Monday morning.

O'Shaughnessy, 30, has played seven NFL seasons, with the Chiefs (2015-'16) and Jaguars (2017-'21). He has 112 receptions for 1,103 yards and three touchdowns in 80 career games.

O'Shaughnessy was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Chiefs, whose front office at the time included current Bears general manager Ryan Poles.

O'Shaughnessy is a Naperville North product who attended Illinois State.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .