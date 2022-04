Do NJ Transit and the Delaware River Port Authority communicate? I hope so, before billions of scarce transportation dollars are wasted. I found recent articles in the South Jersey Times concerning NJ Transit bus routes to be infuriating. They were based on the public comments the agency requested in forums relating to their service in South Jersey. Surprise! Now that some bus routes that used to go into Center City Philadelphia have been shortened to end at the Walter Rand Transportation Center, commenters said they don’t want to stand in Camden and wait for connecting transportation into Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO