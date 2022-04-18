Police: Four men grope woman in Ithaca parking lot

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police are looking for a group of four men after a forcible touching incident that happened over the weekend in Ithaca.

The victim reports that she was grabbed by a group of four male subjects and pulled into a parking lot of a closed business while she was walking in the 100 Block of S. Meadow street at around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 17.

The report says that during the attack, several of the subjects touched the victim’s private parts against her will. After the attack, the subjects fled on foot from the area. IPD says that at this time, there appears to be no prior relationship between the victim and the suspects.

According to the report, the victim says that the group was comprised of 1 black male and 3 hispanic males estimated to be in their 20s. They were all wearing dark-colored clothes and hooded sweatshirts – one sweatshirt was dark green.

This investigation is ongoing. IPD is requesting anybody that witnessed or has any information on the incident to contact them through these methods:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

