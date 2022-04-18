ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Bexar County officials searching for new recruits

By Justin Reyes
kgns.tv
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents looking to go into a career in law enforcement will have a window of opportunity to apply for...

www.kgns.tv

Comments / 1

Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Bexar County inmate dies by suicide Thursday night

SAN ANTONIO — A 36-year-old Bexar County inmate died by suicide Thursday night after he was found "unresponsive" in his cell, authorities say. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, detention center staff immediately called for assistance. Attempts to save Ryan Legg, who was booked into the facility on Monday, were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead shortly after 11 p.m.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laredo, TX
County
Bexar County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
Bexar County, TX
Crime & Safety
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Bonus
Laredo Morning Times

Woman allegedly tried smuggling migrant for $3,000

A woman expected a payment of $3,000 for smuggling one migrant through a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint, according to an arrest affidavit. Kenya Elizabeth Rodriguez, 18, was arrested and charged with smuggling of a person by criminal conspiracy. A blue Ford Escape arrived at the Interstate 35 checkpoint at about 4:55 p.m. March 31. Agents said the vehicle had four visible occupants. Authorities identified the driver as Rodriguez. She stated they were on their way to San Antonio. Further investigation revealed that one passenger was a migrant who had crossed the border illegally. Rodriguez added that a friend was going to pay her $3,000 for smuggling the migrant, according to court documents.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Kait 8

Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Several Driving While Intoxicated Arrests Tops the Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 45 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 45 arrests on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday including the following: Philip Martinez was…
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Texas man arrested for beating dog to death, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a San Antonio man on a 3rd-degree felony after police say he beat a small dog to death. On March 16, the Bexar County Sheriffs’ Office received a call reporting Michael Ruperto Uriegas for beating and killing a family member’s dog, Rugers. Photos of Rugers were shared […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged for murder after body found in burning vehicle

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man has been arrested for murder after a man was found dead in a burning vehicle. Authorities arrested Jorge Arredondo in connection to the murder of Teodoro Martinez, 37. According to a release, on March 25 a kidnapping was reported to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) around 12:23 […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy