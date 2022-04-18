ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

DaVita, ex-CEO acquitted in antitrust case

Cover picture for the articleKent Thiry, former CEO of dialysis giant DaVita, and the company were found not guilty in an antitrust case April 15, reported the Colorado Sun. Mr. Thiry, who stepped down as CEO of DaVita in 2019, alongside the company were accused of violating...

bloomberglaw.com

Bumble Bee Parent Lion Capital Dragged Back Into Antitrust Case

Investment firm’s participation allegedly ‘crucial’ to scheme. Lion Capital, owner of the bankrupt Bumble Bee Foods LLC, was pulled back into antitrust litigation over an alleged price-fixing scheme by the top U.S. canned tuna makers when a federal judge in San Diego reversed an earlier ruling letting the British private equity firm out of the case.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Alphabet Wants Sanctions Request Dropped in Antitrust Case

Google parent Alphabet has urged a judge at its antitrust case to reject requests from the Justice Department that it be sanctioned over allegations of attorney-client privilege abuse, Reuters reported Thursday (March 24). The department asked the judge to sanction Google over the company’s “Communicate with Care” program reportedly being...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

HCA approves bonus plan for top executives: 5 things to know

The compensation committee of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's board of directors has adopted a 2022 performance excellence program for senior executives, according to an April 8 Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Five things to know:. 1. Under the program, top executives can earn performance bonuses based on hitting certain targets....
NASHVILLE, TN
pymnts.com

PayPal Exec John Rainey Named Walmart CFO

Walmart has announced a new executive vice president and CFO in John Rainey, a company blog said Tuesday (April 12). He plans to take the role on June 6, replacing current CFO Brett Biggs. Rainey works at PayPal, where he’s CFO and executive vice president of global customer operations.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Verizon raises minimum wage to $20 an hour for U.S employees

April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. wireless carrier Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) said on Monday it would raise the minimum wage of its new and existing customer service, retail and inside sales employees to $20 an hour amid a tight labor market and rising inflation. In recent months, U.S. retailer Walmart...
BUSINESS
SFGate

Former HP exec pleads guilty to defrauding company of $5M

A former HP, Inc. executive pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that she siphoned more than $5 million from her Silicon Valley employer over nearly four years, using the money to pay for expensive cars, designer handbags and other luxury items. Shelbee Szeto's guilty pleas in an Oakland courtroom to wire...
OAKLAND, CA
Essence

NY Lt. Gov. Resigns From Post After Charged With Fraud

Brian Benjamin has pleaded not guilty to five charges. New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin, 45, resigned from his post after prosecutors indicted him on bribery and fraud charges. On Tuesday, Benjamin surrendered to authorities and was subsequently charged with five fraud-related counts connected to his 2021 NYC comptroller campaign,...
POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

Top US cancer hospitals mark up drug prices: 4 findings

Cancer hospitals across the nation are marking up the price of cancer therapies for health insurers anywhere from double to nearly seven times the cost of acquiring them, a study published April 18 in JAMA Internal Medicine found. Researchers performed a cross-sectional analysis of private payer–specific negotiated prices for therapies...
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

Former hospital director accuses WVU Medicine affiliate of compromising patient safety

A former director at West Virginia University Medicine affiliate Princeton Community Hospital is accusing the healthcare institution of violating patient safety and age discrimination laws. Mark Mustard, a former director of cardiopulmonary and therapy services at the hospital, filed a lawsuit April 11 in West Virginia's Mercer County. In the...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

J&J to restrict 340B discounts for 29 drugs

Johnson & Johnson will stop offering 340B discounts to safety-net hospitals effective May 2 if providers do not submit certain patient claims data, the drugmaker said March 21. "We believe that this policy will also improve 340B program integrity and compliance," Johnson & Johnson said in its announcement. "Unfortunately, despite...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Google Settles Over Firing of Workers Protesting Immigration Cloud Deal

(Reuters) -Alphabet Inc's Google has settled with six current and former employees who had alleged the company unfairly stifled worker organizing in a case stemming from potential sales of its cloud technology to U.S. immigration authorities -- an abrupt ending to a trial that had been paused for several months.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Uber loses appeal to block $92 million in mass arbitration fees

(Reuters) - A New York state appeals court sent an unmistakable message last week to companies that have imposed mandatory arbitration and class action waivers on their customers: You are stuck with the consequences of that strategy, even if it winds up costing you tens of millions of dollars in upfront arbitration fees.
LAW
beckershospitalreview.com

4 healthcare companies with most innovative boards: Fortune

Four healthcare companies have been featured on Fortune's Modern Board 25 — a list of companies with the most forward-thinking boards. The debut list from Fortune, released April 19, features 25 companies from the S&P 500 that have the most innovative boards of directors. To score each company, Fortune worked with the Diligent Institute, the research arm and think tank of software company Diligent, to consider the expertise of board members; their diversity, including age, gender and race; as well as the tenure of independent directors. The environmental, social governance plans of the boards were also analyzed to evaluate how modern each company's strategies were.
BUSINESS

